The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for local businesses and citizens to be recognized during its Annual Meeting and Business Celebration on Jan. 28 at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
Nominations are being accepted for the organization’s annual awards including:
• Business of the Year
• Small Business of the Year
• Entrepreneur of the Year
• Non-Profit of the Year
• Citizen of the Year
• Summit Award
• Chamber Volunteer of the Year
• Leadership Alumnus of the Year
The deadline for nominations is Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. Learn more about the award criteria and submit nominations at paducahchamber.org. All awards may not be presented.
In addition, the Four Rivers Business Journal, a publication of The Paducah Sun, in partnership with the chamber, is also seeking nominations for the area’s best Young Leaders. Those nominations for ages 25-40 are being accepted through The Sun’s business reporter, David Zoeller, at dzoeller@paducahsun.com.
The Young Leader of the Year will receive a $1,000 scholarship for professional development from the chamber. The deadline for nominations for the Young Leader Award is Dec. 13. Finalists will be featured in the January 2022 issue of the Four Rivers Business Journal. The winner will be announced during the chamber’s annual meeting and business celebration. A profile of the award winner will be featured in the February issue of the Four Rivers Business Journal.
Sponsorships for the annual meeting and reserved tables are available. Call the chamber, 270-443-1746, or visit paducahchamber.org for more information.
