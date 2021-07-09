The Four Rivers Business Journal, a publication of The Paducah Sun, in partnership with the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, is seeking nominations for the 2020 Young Leader Award.
The award, which includes a $1,000 scholarship for professional development, helps recognize young leaders between the ages of 25-40 who are making a difference within their profession and community.
“Steve Jobs has said, ‘Great things in business are never done by one person. They are done by a team of people,’ ” notes Bill Evans, The Sun publisher and WPSD Local 6 vice president/general manager.
“In 2020 those teams, and the young men and women leading those teams, were tested by a pandemic and the resulting fallout. Our community workforce has shown a tenacity to rebound and to rebuild the west Kentucky economy. I look forward to seeing the nominations for the Young Leader Award.
“I believe there are some powerful stories about leadership to tell — whether that is a young business owner, a key employee or manager, or a line worker who went above and beyond. I know there are those whose actions inspired others to move forward out of struggles that was the year 2020,” Evans said.
The deadline for Young Leader nominations is Aug. 12. For information and to receive a nomination form, send an email to: dzoeller@paducahsun.com. Finalists will be featured in the September issue of the Four Rivers Business Journal.
The 2020 Young Leader will be announced during the Paducah chamber’s annual dinner and business celebration Sept. 9 at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. A profile of the Young Leader will be featured in the October issue of the Four Rivers Business Journal.
