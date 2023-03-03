PADNWS-03-03-23 CHAMBER - PHOTO

Jeff Noel, secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, was the featured speaker at Thursday’s Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast.

 Contributed photo

Secretary Jeff Noel of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development thanked Paducah on Thursday for not resting on its laurels.

“Every time I visit with your leaders and economic development, community or chamber folks visit me, I can tell they’re not working off just words,” Noel said, addressing the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership breakfast. “They’re working off the core beliefs of the people in this room.”

