Noble Park to get new musical playground

Noble Park goers will soon be able to attend a concert any time they pay a visit with the upcoming installation of a new Music Garden — a type of interactive, audio play area — on the city grounds near Lake Montgomery.
The venture is a passion project of Paducah City Commissioner Brenda McElroy, who was inspired by a trip to a botanical garden in Oklahoma to visit her grandchildren over a year ago.
“I love our parks and finding reasons to keep people active, especially children. It’s just super exciting to see that it’s going in now,” McElroy told the Sun. “I think we’re going to find that children will enjoy it but also people like me — the grandmothers — will want to clang around on them a little bit, too, and maybe even teenagers and adults.
“It’ll be fun for the generations together.”
More than $30,000 in funding for the project was raised by a network of seven garden clubs — one of which McElroy herself is a member of — from the around city and a number of private donors over the last year, making the park addition a public-private partnership.
Preparations in the park started earlier this week and Paducah Parks director Mark Thompson expects the outdoor instrument project to be completed in relatively short order, as little as a few weeks.
Thompson is excited to add the auditory elements to the city’s flagship park.
“I think it’s kind of a big deal,” he said Thursday. “It adds a great deal to Noble Park, because it’s a different type of facility for someone to express their creativity.”
McElroy believes that the new park element is an interesting way to encourage health and play in the area.
“It’s just another part of healthy well-being for our community. Paducah is a generous community,” the commissioner said. “We just think it’s going to be a multigenerational, fun, stimulating place for people to be to come and enjoy music.”
