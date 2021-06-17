By SUN STAFF
Paducah Parks & Recreation officials on Wednesday said Noble Park Pool will open its 2021 season on Saturday.
The pool season will run through Aug. 8.
The pool will be open Tuesday through Sunday for two swimming sessions per day: noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.
Admission prices per session are as follows:
- $3/person — Children at least 4 years old and adults
- $1/person — Children younger than 4 years of old
Season passes are available for $40 each or $100 for 3 passes, officials said.
Season passes provide unlimited uses of the pool for the 2021 summer season. Season passes can be purchased at the Paducah Parks & Recreation Office, 1400 HC Mathis Drive.
COVID-related guidelines for the Noble Park Pool are as follows:
- Facial coverings are not required but will be available for those who wish to wear one.
- There is a maximum capacity of 150 patrons per swim session. Patrons can reserve their time slot in advance by calling the Parks office at 270-444-8508.
Swimming lessons
Paducah Parks & Recreation is accepting registrations for swimming lessons at the Noble Park Pool. Lessons will be offered for levels 1, 2, 3, and 4. Children must be at least 4 years old to participate. The June session is full with limited availability for the July sessions. Sessions are available as follows:
- Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for two weeks. Friday is a make-up day when needed.
- June 22-July 1 (full); July 6-15; July 20-29
- Two session times are available: 10:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.
- $40/session
