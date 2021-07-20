The Noble Park Pool will expand its operating hours starting Tuesday.
The pool will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays from July 20 until the end of the pool’s season on Aug. 8, according to a news release from the city’s Parks & Recreation Department.
When the pool opened for the 2021 season, it operated in two sessions each day with an hour break in between from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The pool is closed on Mondays. Admission is $3 per person for adults and children ages 4 and older, and it’s $1 per person for children younger than 4.
The concession stand is open noon to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays.
Season passes are available for $40 each or $100 for three passes. Season passes provide unlimited uses of the pool for the 2021 summer season. Season passes can be purchased at the Noble Park Pool during operating hours.
