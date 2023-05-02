PADNWS-05-02-23 OUTER LOOP - GRAPHIC

Jim Smith Contracting begin working Monday on the rehabilitation of a half mile section of Noble Park Loop (outer loop roadway within Noble Park). The section of roadway to be improved extends from the tennis courts toward the H.C. Mathis Drive entrance, and ends near the north side of Lake Montgomery.

This project is expected to take approximately three weeks, weather permitting, according to the city of Paducah. The scope of work includes the milling and paving of the roadway in addition to drainage improvements to assist in erosion control efforts.

