The orange legion is deployed today, apparently at just about the ideal time for ballistic transactions with whitetails.
Today is opening day of Kentucky’s most popular hunting season, the modern firearms season for deer. Beginning as always on the second Saturday of November, the season again runs for 16 days, continuing through three weekends, Nov. 12-27 this year.
Of Kentucky’s thousands of hunters, more turn out for the “gun season” than any event on the sportsman’s calendar. The first weekend and particularly this opening day mobilizes more hunters than any sporting mission of the entire year.
Deer hunting in an assortment of weapons-based season runs from early September through later January in Kentucky, but the lion’s share of deer harvest takes place during the modern firearms season. Last year, all deer hunters in all seasons took more than 132,000 whitetails, yet 73% of that came during the 16-day gun season.
Depending on conditions being conducive to success, it is common for the opening weekend of firearms hunting to produce the greatest two-day deer harvest of the entire hunting year. It could be that hunters this gun season are poised for a prosperous opening weekend.
The firearms deer season is set to open when it does on the basis of the deer’s annual reproductive cycle, the rut, which triggers an increase in whitetail movement as it peaks. Rut-related movement especially brings more wary and usually-nocturnal mature bucks into contact with hunters, the very reason that the gun season is scheduled when it is.
Timing of the rut is mostly linked to the calendar through the predictable photo period, the length of daylight, which allows Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers to get set the gun season opening to the maximum action by starting on the second November Saturday.
Weather is a factor, too, in that temperatures that are too warm seem to either delay rut-related activity or, probably more the case, nudge it into hours of darkness. Chilly temperatures this weekend likely will hasten and intensify rut-related activity, pushing more deer movement into daylight hours during when they can experience hunter interactions.
Even day-to-day deer movement this year may be somewhat higher. An annual mast survey of the KDFWR finds that a modest to minimal acorn crop this fall likely is stirring move deer travels for mere feeding activities. Managers say a lack of bumper acorn production and a drought-related early acorn drop should have left relatively few acorns on the ground in woodland situations, meaning that deer will be moving more to find their daily rations.
Harvest records through the Telecheck reporting systems indicate that archery and crossbow hunters had the second-highest September deer harvest and that the October returns for archery, crossbow, early youth and early muzzleloader were robust.
All considered, firearms deer hunters could be in a position to get a little luckier than usual today and through Nov. 27.
• • •
Kentucky’s regulations for the firearms deer season this year are essentially unchanged from those of previous season, including the visually obvious requirement to don fluorescent orange.
Indeed, all gun-packing deer hunters during this season must wear the high-visibility orange on head, chest and back — typically a cap and vest of the solid, bright color. However, all other hunters afield by day throughout the firearms deer season also must comply with the “blaze orange” requirement to minimize the possibilities of line-of-fire and mistaken-for-game accidents.
Kentucky whitetail bag limit remains unchanged: The limit is for any or all weapon-specific seasons for the entire hunting year. Each hunter may take no more than one antlered buck, but in “Zone 1” counties such as all far western counties, a hunter can take an unlimited number of antlerless deer.
Four deer (possibly including a single antlered buck) can be taken on the basic deer permit. Two more antlerless deer can be taken on an additional antlerless deer permit ($15), and hunters can purchase an unlimited number of extra permits.
• • •
Deer hunters in western Kentucky’s five-county CWD (chronic wasting disease) Monitoring Zone have extra restrictions and requirements to deal with this season. Among those, hunters taking deer in the zone including Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties must take those deer to CWD check stations for sampling on certain days including today.
All deer taken by any means within the five-county zone on the season’s initial Saturday-Monday, Nov. 12-14, again Nov. 19-21, and finally on the third weekend, Nov. 26-27, must be taken to temporary check stations for sampling by which biologists can monitor for the possible presence of CWD.
A list of CWD check stations as well as full CWD information and related requirements for hunting in the five-county zone can be found at the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov.
This is the second season of intense CWD monitoring in the five-county zone after a CWD-infected deer was identified in northwest Tennessee a few miles south of the Kentucky border at Calloway County. Extensive testing and scrutiny thus far have found no CWD in any Kentucky deer.
• • •
Kentucky’s small game hunting is closed this weekend in favor of the opening two days of firearms deer hunting, but options come in a flurry beginning Monday.
Firearms deer hunting as well as archery and crossbow deer season continue beyond the weekend. Come Monday, however, rabbit and quail seasons open in the western zone, small game hunting such as for squirrels reopens, and hunting and trapping for most furbearing species opens.
Next Saturday, Nov. 19, brings the opening of Kentucky’s bobcat hunting season. Overlapping with nine days of the firearms deer season, this opening provides some bonus opportunities for hunters afield in pursuit of whitetails to take bobtails.
