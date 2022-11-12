PADNWS-11-12-22 GUN SEASON-BRIEFS - PHOTO

Thousands of Kentucky hunters are in the woodlands and fields today for the opening day of the modern firearms deer season.

 Contributed

The orange legion is deployed today, apparently at just about the ideal time for ballistic transactions with whitetails.

Today is opening day of Kentucky’s most popular hunting season, the modern firearms season for deer. Beginning as always on the second Saturday of November, the season again runs for 16 days, continuing through three weekends, Nov. 12-27 this year.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In