The McCracken County Public Library announced Wednesday there won’t be any Friends of the McCracken County Public Library book sales in 2020, due to COVID-19.
The Friends of the Library organization also has temporarily stopped accepting book donations until further notice, according to a news release.
All Friends membership activities are temporarily suspended, which includes new and renewed memberships. The memberships in 2020 will be carried over to 2021.
Visit mclib.net/friends for updates on its activities. The updates also are posted on the library’s Facebook page.
“The Friends are grateful for the community’s support and look forward to when they can safely hold another sale,” the release states. “Thank you for your understanding and patience.”
