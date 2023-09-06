Capitol Physician Brian P. Monahan said in a letter Tuesday 81-year-old Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) “freezing” episodes show no evidence of being caused by a stroke or seizure disorder.
McConnell appeared to freeze for over 30 seconds last week during a press conference in Covington, Kentucky, rendering him unable to respond to a reporter’s question. The incident was similar to a July episode in which he appeared to freeze for about 19 seconds during a news conference on Capitol Hill.
“There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease,” Monahan wrote in the letter. According to the letter, his opinion was based on several assessments, including brain MRI imaging, and EEG study, and “consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment.”
The letter came less than a week after Monahan cleared McConnell for work on Aug. 31. Each letter references a fall McConnell sustained in March, in which he tripped at a dinner event and sustained a concussion.
The Aug. 31 letter reads, in part, “Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration.” In his Sept. 5 letter, Monahan said, in part, “There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall.”
According to Congressional Reporter Max Cohen with Punchbowl News, former Kentucky governor Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) disagreed with the physician’s opinion. Cohen said in a tweet that Paul told reporters, “I don’t think it’s been particularly helpful to have the Senate doctor describing it as dehydration, which I think even a non-physician seeing that probably aren’t really accepting that explanation.”
Andrew Solender, a congressional reporter with Axios, tweeted that Rand continued, saying, “Everybody’s seen the clips, it’s not a valid medical diagnosis for people to say that’s dehydration.”
