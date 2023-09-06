Senate McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., enters the chamber as he returns to work at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday.

 AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Capitol Physician Brian P. Monahan said in a letter Tuesday 81-year-old Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) “freezing” episodes show no evidence of being caused by a stroke or seizure disorder.

McConnell appeared to freeze for over 30 seconds last week during a press conference in Covington, Kentucky, rendering him unable to respond to a reporter’s question. The incident was similar to a July episode in which he appeared to freeze for about 19 seconds during a news conference on Capitol Hill.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In