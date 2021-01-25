MURRAY – Police and school officials here said there were no signs of shots being fired at Murray High School Monday.
Officers were called to the high school on a report of shots fired at 8:54 a.m. Monday, said Murray Police Sgt. Andrew Wiggins, in a news conference.
The school was immediately placed on lockdown.
Wiggins said police cleared the building and found no evidence of shots being fired.
Superintendent Coy Samons said officers searched classrooms, buildings and surrounding structures. The buildings were cleared at around 10 a.m.
"I'm very proud of what our staff was able to do and very proud of the law enforcement on their quick response," Samons said during the news conference. "I felt they had the situation underhand immediately."
There were no injuries reported and arrests have not been made, but authorities said the incident remains under investigation.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
