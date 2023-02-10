For the first time in three years, the annual Night to Shine prom event will return to its presentation as a dance and promenade for special-needs teens and adults in western Kentucky, northwestern Tennessee and southern Illinois.
Heartland Church will host its sixth annual Night to Shine event, a production of the Tim Tebow Foundation, now in its ninth year overall as an opportunity for special-needs people to shine and enjoy life. The event takes place tonight.
For each of the last two years, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, participants in Night to Shine had a drive-up parade and were given gift bags. Many people decorated their vehicles and still put on their best attire for the occasion.
Heartland Church is one of a handful of churches in Kentucky and this area to host a Night to Shine event. According to the Tim Tebow Foundation, similar events are being held in Hopkinsville; Clarksville, Tennessee; Sikeston, Missouri, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and two events in the Carbondale-Marion area of Illinois.
The Tim Tebow Foundation calls Night to Shine “an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love for people with special needs.”
Bryan Phelps is the pastor to families and children at Heartland Church as well as the director of the church’s special needs ministry.
“We’re excited to be back in person this year and doing all of the things we’ve done before,” he said. “We’ve maxed out with as many participants as we can have, so we’re super-excited.
“It’s a prom-like event for individuals 14 and older who have special needs. It’s a night to honor and to celebrate them. It’s a night to acknowledge the worth that God has given them, so we pray that it’s a fabulous, fun night where they leave feeling loved by us and by the community as well as by God.”
Participants will have hair and make-up touch-ups at the church prior to the dance — including a shoe shine and boutonniere — as well as a catered dinner.
“Once they finish those elements in the main building, they will ride with the party buses over to the youth center, where they will get to walk a red carpet,” Phelps said. “We will have hundreds of people lining the red carpet and cheering them on. Lots of paparazzi will be there taking pictures as they enter the dance portion of the night.
“There will be dancing and refreshments. There will also be games and crafts and karaoke and things for those who may not want to dance all night. The culmination of the night happens at the crowning ceremony. Each one of our guests, as they arrive, are matched with a buddy, and that individual will take them throughout the night and be there with them as a friend, and they will get to crown them king and queen of the prom.”
Phelps said there will be 149 participants and 404 volunteers who have worked on several behind-the-scenes decorations and needs, including a balloon arch, dinner tables and dance floor decorations.
“I think for our volunteers — I’ve had many of them tell me this is their favorite night of the year,” he said. “They love it. They forget, sometimes, what it means to experience pure and total joy, and they that in our participants.
“They see the awe and the excitement and the joy that they have of being here, and it’s a reminder how important that is and how often we forget about that as we get caught up in everything else going on.”
Dallas Greve, 14, is an eighth-grader at Lone Oak Middle School who will experience his first-ever Night to Shine event tonight.
He said he was looking forward to going, but not sure if he would enjoy dancing so much, but expects it to be a lot of fun. He plans to wear a sport coat to the event.
