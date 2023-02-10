PADNWS-02-10-23 NIGHT TO SHINE - PHOTO

Shown are some of the 404 volunteers who help make the Night to Shine event work. These volunteers are putting together corsages for the prom event’s participants.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

For the first time in three years, the annual Night to Shine prom event will return to its presentation as a dance and promenade for special-needs teens and adults in western Kentucky, northwestern Tennessee and southern Illinois.

Heartland Church will host its sixth annual Night to Shine event, a production of the Tim Tebow Foundation, now in its ninth year overall as an opportunity for special-needs people to shine and enjoy life. The event takes place tonight.

