PADNWS-12-17-22 COYOTES - PHOTO

A hunting season that is hoped to reduce coyote predation gives night-blind hunters an edge with the use of lights.

Below the radar is a Kentucky hunting season that almost nobody notices, in which few people participate, and that wildlife managers quietly wish more hunters would embrace.

Beginning with December and running for a full six months nowadays is the night hunting season for coyotes. Now, coyotes are an unprotected species, a pest status creature in Kentucky, but the official night hunting season nowadays allows people to hunt these canines with the use of artificial lights.

