CALVERT CITY — “Where there is a need, there is a Lion,” said Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell. He uttered those words in a brief address to the Calvert City Lions Club on Saturday, June 3 during the club’s celebration of its 75th anniversary at Lakeland Events Center.

“And in this case, where there is a need there’s a Lions Club, and it’s called Calvert City Lions Club,” the justice added. “You all have been doing such a great service for these 75 years. … Your service is a testimony unto your dedication to our association and its motto of ‘We serve.’ ”

