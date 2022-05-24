The state office of the National Federation of Independent Business recently recognized State Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, for his voting record in the 2021-22 session of the General Assembly, awarding him a 100 percent rating.
Carroll played a significant role during the 2022 session with sponsorship of Senate Bill 94, which allows Kentuckians with intellectual disabilities to be eligible for the state’s Work Ready Scholarships. Additionally, he supported legislation extending COVID-19 liability protections for Kentucky businesses and a bill to modernize the state tax code, making Kentucky more competitive with surrounding states.
“It’s important to have elected leaders who understand the challenges facing Kentucky’s small businesses and will do everything they can to enable small businesses to grow and create jobs,” NFIB State Director Tom Underwood said.
“Making sure Kentucky’s small businesses have the workforce they need to continue providing the products and services they produce is of fundamental importance,” Carroll said. “In particular, I want to see greater opportunities for the capable Kentuckians with intellectual disabilities who can be wonderful employees for Kentucky small businesses."
According to Underwood, the NFIB voting record does not reflect every element a lawmaker considers when voting, nor does it represent a complete profile of a legislator. The 2021-22 voting record includes eight key votes in both chambers on critical issues such as tax relief, unemployment reform, and COVID-19 recovery.
