If you have an epicurean yearning for the back limbs of amphibians, prepare to hop to it next week.
Friday brings Kentucky’s bullfrog season. It is kind of a hunting season while being a little bit of a fishing season, too. Then again, it can be a period for taking the leggy leapers by methods that employ neither ballistic weaponry nor fishing tackle, so let’s just stick with calling it the bullfrog season.
The long-running season this year spans from May 20 through Oct. 31. Most frogging quests take place by dark of night, so a day of bullfrog pursuit is measured from noon overnight until noon the next day. The daily limit on bullfrogs is 15.
Frogs can be taken by hunting with gun or archery equipment, and harvest by these methods appropriately requires a hunting license. Frogs also can be taken by fishing, so to speak, with a pole, line and lure of sorts. This requires a fishing license.
Probably more froggers do their amphibian pursuits by gigging, securing the big croakers with a multi-pronged gig head affixed to a long shaft of bamboo or some other material. Meanwhile, some achieve the same by just stealthily and swiftly grabbing the frogs by hand. In either case, the use of lights to dazzle the bullfrogs is usually the ticket to get close enough for either gigging or snatching them by hand.
Someone who takes frogs by gig or hand can do so under coverage of either a fishing or hunting license.
Any hunter who is more inclined toward furry, warm-blooded game than frogs can take to the trees next Saturday, May 21, for the start of the spring squirrel season.
The spring squirrel hunting period runs through June 17. The non-traditional spring season adds four weeks of hunting to the marathon “fall” squirrel season that actually starts in late summer (opening on the third Saturday of August) and runs until deep in the winter, in recent times concluding on the last day of February.
Between the spring season and the traditional fall hunting period that is now extended, squirrels easily support the most hunting days of any game species.
The spring season is based on the biological factor of spring-born litters of squirrels “graduating” from their den trees and nests, joining their elders in various feeding behaviors in the forest and woodlots.
The outpouring of new litters brings a surge in the squirrel population from which the modest harvest by hunters is negligible.
Wildlife managers remind us that squirrel numbers are more contingent on the wealth or shortage of annual mast crops, primarily acorns, and that hunters in regulated seasons have no discernible impact on the population.
Regulations for the spring hunt are the same as those for the so-called fall season. Among them, the daily bag limit on gray and/or fox squirrels is six.
• • •
Kentucky hunters wrapped up the 2022 spring turkey hunting this past Sunday, and the 23-day season passed away with a relative whimper.
Hunters took a reported total of 26,850 birds during the April 16-May 8 stint. The number of turkeys registered through the Telecheck reporting system was the smallest spring harvest in 15 years — the least since hunters bagged 24,320 in 2007.
The recent season’s harvest was well down from the previous year, a spring take of 29,196 in 2021.
This year’s traditional gobbler season got off to a ragged start with unseasonably chilly weather and some rain on the opening weekend. That first weekend, coming closer to the peak of turkey breeding season behavior and before the birds grow particularly shy of man-made calling and general hunting pressure, typically is the most productive period of the 23-day season.
Managers structure the season to encompass four weekends, periods when hunter participation spikes. Under typical conditions, the first weekend of hunting yields the most harvest of any two days and sets the tone for the entire season.
The much slower-than-normal start of the 2022 opening weekend was not to be offset by a resurgence of better hunting. Several days during the season were fraught with unseasonable cool and periods of rain. But the weather apparently wasn’t everything.
It is no secret that hunters have been noting/complaining of fewer turkeys encountered over the past few seasons. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers have explained that turkey numbers have been declining over a few years because of lower survival rates in broods of spring-hatched turkey poults.
A high level of nest predation and cool, rainy weather during times when the youngest of poults are especially vulnerable are two factors blamed for poorer survival of new turkeys needed year by year to stop a population decline.
Ironically, KDFWR biologists noted improvement in young turkey survival in the spring of 2021. Numbers of poults with hens observed were somewhat increased in brood surveys conducted after last year’s nesting season.
However, an increased number of new gobblers in the population are only one-year-old “jakes,” relative juveniles, this spring.
The recent season’s harvest breakdown revealed in Telecheck totals may reflect the improved number of year-old gobblers. The records show that 4,990 gobblers out of the 26,850-bird harvest were “sub-adult,” meaning jakes. These young gobblers made up almost 19% of the total harvest.
By comparison, the jake harvest amounted to only 10% of the turkeys taken in 2021.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. E-mail outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
