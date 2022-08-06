After starting the project 12 years ago and renovating several historic downtown Paducah buildings on Kentucky Avenue, Market House Theatre’s Next Stage Project is officially nearing its completion, with crews currently putting the finishing touches on Studio 200, the final phase of the Next Stage Project.
MHT donors and supporters got a sneak peak Tuesday at all of the renovated spaces inside the former Finkel’s Fair Store building on the 200 block of Kentucky Avenue, across the street from the historic Market House building that houses the Market House Theatre Stage. The renovated historic building now includes Studio 200, the name given to a new performance theatre that can sit between 150 and 192 patrons, as well as an event space, dance studios, classrooms and a costume shop.
Much of the last decade has been spent renovating the former Finkel’s building and making the space a productive place for students to learn the art of theatre and a space to train the next generation of thespians.
MHT Executive Director Michael Cochran said the expansion was brought about as the theatre company continued to have more and more productions throughout the years, and as the theatre’s children’s educational programs continued to grow in size and popularity.
“I see a lot of new plays being done in this space, new scripts. A lot of educational stuff, [and] a lot of the work and building stuff. It’s exciting,” Cochran said.
All of the large construction projects and renovations are complete. Staff members are now adding some of the finishing touches, like touching up paint coats and installing stage lights, over the next few weeks. Dance students have been using the space for some time, and some production rehearsals have been held inside Studio 200, with the first official performance in Studio 200 set for October.
Because weather forced a scheduled outdoor performance to move inside, “Playtime Presents Rapunzel” was the first show to perform inside of Studio 200. Two shows in the upcoming MHT season, “Misery” and “River City,” are currently slated to perform at Studio 200.
Overall, Cochran said the project totaled a little under $5 million. What he is most proud of, he shared with MHT donors, is the fact that MHT will not incur any debt for the project. Cochran said MHT throughout the project kept the budget in mind as the organization tried to achieve its budget without financially crippling the theatre.
MHT raised $4.5 million from more than 300 local donors. All 51 MHT board members who have served since 2010 raised over $475,000 for the Next Stage Project, Cochran told a group of MHT supporters. Additionally, MHT received $100,000 in various grants, and has some five-year pledges that will be coming into the theatre in the next couple of years to support the project. Local construction company Ray Black & Son made a “significant contribution” in labor and materials, Cochran added.
The Next Stage Project started back in 2010, when Cochran said MHT decided it needed to expand, not just for its needs at the time, but to be forward-thinking about the theatre’s future needs. Throughout the years, the theatre had to adapt the Next Stage Project to fit its needs and account for hidden surprises and unexpected repairs in the older buildings, while staying within the budget donations allowed for and not bringing the theatre into debt.
Additionally, Cochran told The Sun that being able to use historic Paducah buildings such as the Finkel’s Fair Store building is engrained into MHT’s DNA, as Market House Theatre initially opened almost 60 years ago as a way to save the historic Market House building.
In 2017, Bill and Meredith Schroeder donated the Finkel building at 200 Kentucky Ave. to MHT, while Cochran said MHT bought the spaces at 206 Kentucky Ave. and 208 Kentucky Ave. for a combined total of $140,000, using the donations for renovating the spaces into theatre education and performance areas.
Cochran said the work completed to put millions of dollars into renovation and adding on to MHT’s campus of buildings would not have been possible without the community’s support over the last decade.
“When I tell people around the country, [they go] ‘You did this without any major grants? You did this all [through] local donations?’ [It’s] all local donations, all people who believed in the project, did it,” Cochran said.
With all of the theatre projects and expansions Cochran has overseen over nearly four decades at MHT, folks often ask Cochran what his next big project will be. However, Cochran told The Sun he thinks he will leave the next big MHT project for his successor to oversee. Eyeing retirement in a couple of years, Cochran said he hopes the completion of the Next Stage Project will leave the local theatre community with a good space to continue to share their love of theatre.
“I wanted to set the theatre in a position that it could do amazing things, and we’ve accomplished that.”
