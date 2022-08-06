MHT Next Stage

Market House Theatre supporters tour the recently renovated event space inside the old Finkel’s Fair Store building, which was part of Market House Theatre’s Next Stage Project.

After starting the project 12 years ago and renovating several historic downtown Paducah buildings on Kentucky Avenue, Market House Theatre’s Next Stage Project is officially nearing its completion, with crews currently putting the finishing touches on Studio 200, the final phase of the Next Stage Project.

MHT donors and supporters got a sneak peak Tuesday at all of the renovated spaces inside the former Finkel’s Fair Store building on the 200 block of Kentucky Avenue, across the street from the historic Market House building that houses the Market House Theatre Stage. The renovated historic building now includes Studio 200, the name given to a new performance theatre that can sit between 150 and 192 patrons, as well as an event space, dance studios, classrooms and a costume shop.

