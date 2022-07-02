Wes Newsome was chosen as the assistant principal for Paducah Middle School by the school’s site-based decision-making council.
Newsome has worked in education for nine years, four of which were for the Paducah school district. He began his career in Paducah at Paducah Tilghman High School as the English as a Second Language teacher and yearbook adviser. Most recently, he was on the Paducah Instructional Team as a district instructional coach.
Newsome attended Murray State University and earned a bachelor of arts degree in Spanish education. He completed his master of arts degree in Teacher as a Leader with an English as a Second Language endorsement at Northern Kentucky University and earned his educational specialist degree in instructional leadership from the University of the Cumberlands.
“I am excited to continue the magic at Paducah Middle with Mr. Newsome joining our team,” said Geco Ross, the principal of Paducah Middle School. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and excitement to the position that is so refreshing and motivating.
“His background in instructional practices and understanding of social-emotional learning will be great additions to the administration at Paducah Middle.”
Newsome succeeds Rick Roberts, who retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.