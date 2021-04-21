The Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet released its annual county unemployment data for 2020 and it showed out of 120 counties, 119 saw an increase in unemployment.
In the Purchase District, the 2020 average unemployment rate was 6.5% compared to 4.5% in 2019. That 2% difference represents thousands of people in western Kentucky who lost their jobs, and many are visiting the regional unemployment office in Paducah after it reopened last week — by appointment only.
The line outside the West Kentucky Career Center in Paducah was steady Monday morning. People from all walks of life came by looking for some hope they couldn’t get over the phone or online.
Kristen Rodgers came by the unemployment office to try and get an in-person appointment with her infant daughter on her hip. She said she couldn’t get one online. Rodgers is six months pregnant, has had COVID-19 and said she just doesn’t feel safe going back to her serving job.
She and many others are now relying on the money they’ve paid into the unemployment system for years to hold them over.
The new statewide unemployment report shows McCracken County’s unemployment rate rose from 4.8% to 7.2% in 2020. This is the highest unemployment rate in the Purchase District, which consists of Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, McCracken and Marshall counties.
Since the Paducah unemployment office opened, the state said that location has served 87 people. Appointments are spaced out due to the ongoing risks posed by COVID-19.
Answering a question from WPSD Local 6 during a briefing Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said while people wait on back pay, jobs are available.
“Taking a good job right now will not prevent you from claiming the unemployment you’ve rightfully qualified for going back,” Beshear said. “But folks, if you get vaccinated, it’s time to get back out there.”
