The Purchase Chess Foundation is seeing several first-time students and even area schools taking part in its scholastic chess tournaments for the first time in a while, if not the first time ever.
One of those first-timers won the K-12 (high school) division of the Paducah Scholastic Chess Tournament held Saturday at the Paducah Innovation Hub.
Chayton Gorostiza, a freshman at Ballard Memorial High School, won his division with a perfect 4-point score, beating out LCHS junior Jackson Henson in the championship game.
PTHS sophomore Dawson Black took second place with 3 points, followed by Henson, McCracken County sophomore Daniel Crouse, Ballard Memorial freshman Jolan Gorostiza and Livingston Central sophomore Dalton Champion, all with 3 points.
Tiebreakers were determined by a method used by the U.S. Chess Federation.
LCHS junior Carlos Rodriguez placed eighth with 2 points, followed by LCHS freshman Joshua Turner and Murray High sophomore Preston Key, each with 2 points.
LCHS freshman Eli Eichelberger and LCHS sophomore Jadyn Green placed 11th and 12th, respectively, each with 2 points.
Livingston Central won the K-12 team title with 10 points. Team scores were taken from the top four players of a school. Schools must have at least two players competing to qualify for team scores.
McCracken County was second with 7 points, followed by Ballard Memorial with 7 points and Paducah Tilghman with 6.5 points.
Murray Middle School won the team titles in the K-8 (middle school) and K-5 (upper elementary) divisions, while Murray Elementary School won the K-3 (lower elementary) division.
The tournament fielded 65 players in total, with 20 students playing in the K-12 division, 16 playing in the combined K-5 and K-8 divisions and 29 students playing in the K-3 divisions, including 25 players from Murray Elementary and four from Paducah’s Morgan Elementary School.
Many of the K-3 players were playing in their first chess tournaments.
Livingston Central High School formed a chess team for the first time this year and have won the last two team titles in the K-12 division. The Cardinals are hosting the Quad A regional tournament for all divisions on Feb. 25 to determine candidates for the state team and individual titles.
Quad A is one of four chess regions in Kentucky and makes up almost all of the Central Time Zone of the state.
This is the first chess tournament in several years for students from Ballard Memorial High School. Although the Bombers fielded just two players, the school finished in third place, albeit in a virtual tie for second.
The final regular-season scholastic chess tournament will be held Saturday at Faculty Hall on the main campus of Murray State University. Information about that tournament should be posted later to the Purchase Chess Foundation Facebook page.
