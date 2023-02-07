PADNWS-02-07-23 CHESS - PHOTO

Ballard Memorial freshman Chayton Gorostiza (left) is shown taking on Livingston Central freshman Joshua Turner in the first round of Saturday’s Paducah Scholastic Chess Tournament at the Paducah Innovation Hub. Gorostiza won the K-12 division with a perfect 4-point score, while Turner placed ninth with 2 points.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The Purchase Chess Foundation is seeing several first-time students and even area schools taking part in its scholastic chess tournaments for the first time in a while, if not the first time ever.

One of those first-timers won the K-12 (high school) division of the Paducah Scholastic Chess Tournament held Saturday at the Paducah Innovation Hub.

