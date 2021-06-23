New Youth Athletes Program to start in Paducah next month

Paducah will be the home of a new free sports play program for children ages 2 to 7, and although it is affiliated with the Special Olympics program, it is open to children with or without intellectual disabilities.
The Youth Athletes Program is a pilot program for the Paducah area that is designed to introduce children to the world of sports prior to Special Olympics eligibility at age 8.
Laura Miller is the West Regional Director for Special Olympics Kentucky, and she said Kentucky has had Youth Athlete Programs in place for years.
“This is one of the programs sponsored by Special Olympics North America, and I believe it’s international as well,” she said. “So, it’s not a new program, but it is new to the Paducah area.
“We partner with Murray State University for that program (in Murray), and when the (occupational therapy) program started there (at the MSU Paducah Campus), they picked it up as one of their service projects.”
Miller said that Special Olympics administrators found that parents were interested in getting their children involved with that program earlier than age 8, and the Youth Athletes Program developed from that.
“It services kids 2 to 7 years old, and those children are able to participate in that before they get into the competitive aspect of it,” she said. “It’s generally a six- to eight-week program, and it focuses on a different skill each week, so it might be throwing and catching or striking or trapping or jumping — those gross motor skills and the social skills and the language skills that are also embedded into it.”
The program was developed by physical therapists and occupational therapists specifically for Special Olympics.
“Now, the one that they’re going to do in Paducah — because it’s the first year and the students weren’t quite certain in the timing involved — it’s going to be kind of a pilot program,” Miller said. “It’s going to be abbreviated because it’s only going to last for four weeks.”
The program will be held 5-6 p.m. each Tuesday in July, beginning July 6, and will take place at the MSU Paducah Campus at 4430 Sunset Ave. Each session will be guided by graduate-level students in the MSU occupational therapy program.
Miller said that Special Olympics programs strive to be inclusive, allowing those with or without intellectual disabilities to take part.
“We call this our unified programming, and Young Athletes is considered the same,” she said. “So, it’s not just for children who might have intellectual or developmental disabilities; we welcome all children.”
Those who are interested in having their children take part in the Young Athletes Program at MSU’s Paducah Campus should contact Miller at 270-293-9054 or lmiller@soky.org.
More information about Special Olympics Kentucky can be found at soky.org.
