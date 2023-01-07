Have you ever grafted a plant, started one from seed, or planted an heirloom or a plant type you have never tried before? Try something new. It will open a whole new adventure in gardening. It may become your favorite plant, or you may find you don’t like it, but at least you tried something new and learned from it.
Grafting is an age-old method of improving and quickly increasing the number of plants. Its success depends on absolute sanitation, even so there will be a few failures, but it is worth a try. The 2023 Botanical Interest catalog introduced “Fortamino” rootstock tomato (grown from seed) to graft other tomatoes (grown from seed or plants) onto it for overall improvement of quality and disease resistance to eight tomato diseases.
Seeding success also depends on sanitation and the right supplies, including not scrimping on quality media. Select seeds that are easy to start. Tomatoes are the most often vegetable grown by beginning gardeners followed by lettuce, green beans, peas, radish, carrot, kale, Swiss chard and beet. The most popular tomato is Better Boy (classic tomato taste), other popular varieties are Celebrity (highly disease resistant), Sun Gold (yellow, sweet, fruity cherry-type) and gaining favor is Jetstar for its sweetness with low acidity, early season, crack and disease resistance plus versatile.
Ask your local Cooperative Extension Service for suggested plants and varieties, and a copy of ID 128, Home Vegetable Gardening in Kentucky. See pages 9-12 Transplants on how to start seeds.
THINGS TO DO
Order catalogs for early seed, herbaceous and woody plants orders as prices are increasing. Pre-order plants for appropriate season delivery.
Garden — Remove ground-cover weeds actively growing in beds. Rake wet, packed leaves that will impede early spring bulb foliage from emerging. Cover the soil with mulch to prevent it from drying out. If pansies survived the recent hard freeze and snow, pinch back for more blooms.
Houseplants — Begin increasing light by moving north-facing plants to west-facing light source and east-facing to south-facing. Mist weekly to improve the humidity level. Rotate plants one-quarter turn on a weekly basis to retain their shape. Keep amaryllis soil moist while it is blooming. To test whether its (or any plant) soil is dry or just the surface, insert a finger 2-3”. If it feels dry, water and let thoroughly drain. Fertilize it when blooming ceases and the stem is cut back to the bulb. Water phalaenopsis orchid weekly with 1/4 cup of water or when the green roots start turning silver.
Vegetables and herbs — Plan the vegetable garden. Include new varieties of favorites. Available soon is the All-American Selection 2023 roma tomato Zenzei F1, high-yielding, early-maturing, bushy indeterminate plant.
Monthly fertilize indoor container herbs with a high phosphorus liquid fertilizer. It is the P in N-P-K fertilizer and stimulates root growth and disease resistance. Pinch herbs to promote new growth. Freeze or air-dry the pinchings for cooking.
EVENTS
Jan. 28- Feb. 26, Missouri Botanical Gardens Orchid Show. MOBOT admission: $14 (13 and older) includes the show.
March 24-25, Memphis Area Master Gardeners Spring Fling, “Save the Pollinators 2023,” garden show and plant sale. For information: memphisareamastergardeners.org.
Contact Carolyn Roof, The Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.