Have you ever grafted a plant, started one from seed, or planted an heirloom or a plant type you have never tried before? Try something new. It will open a whole new adventure in gardening. It may become your favorite plant, or you may find you don’t like it, but at least you tried something new and learned from it.

Grafting is an age-old method of improving and quickly increasing the number of plants. Its success depends on absolute sanitation, even so there will be a few failures, but it is worth a try. The 2023 Botanical Interest catalog introduced “Fortamino” rootstock tomato (grown from seed) to graft other tomatoes (grown from seed or plants) onto it for overall improvement of quality and disease resistance to eight tomato diseases.

Contact Carolyn Roof, The Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.

