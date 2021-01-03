The New Year’s Day holiday was “just another day” for Mayfield-area couple Dustin and Jessica Cope, but it’s forever changed with the birth of their child.
“It’s definitely a very exciting day for us now, now that every New Year’s Day from here on out will be her birthday,” Dustin told The Sun.
“I have to say, up to this point, it was just another day. Another day in the year to spend time with your family and get ready for the next year to come and things like that. But definitely, from here on out, it’ll be extremely special because it’ll be her birthday.”
The couple’s daughter, Amelia Grace Cope, was born on Friday — during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day — at Baptist Health Paducah, making her the first baby born in Paducah for 2021. Amelia, who was due Jan. 20, arrived at 1:27 a.m. She was 4 pounds, 11 ounces and 17.5 inches long.
“This is our first,” Dustin said.
“We actually struggled for a little bit, ended up having to do some fertility treatments in Nashville and all that. It never worked and we kind of just said, ‘It’s in God’s hands now,’ and we just quit worrying about it. And then, next thing you know, we just got little Amelia all by ourselves.”
It’s a big moment for the Copes, who have been married five years, going on six. Dustin works as a journeyman lineman for Jackson Purchase Energy, while Jessica is a nurse for Baptist Health Paducah.
“I can’t really put it into words,” Dustin said, on becoming a father. “It’s something that I’ve wanted for a long time and it finally happened for us. I can’t even begin to describe how it feels.”
On Saturday, Jessica echoed that they are “just really excited.”
“It’s just a feeling you can’t really explain,” she said. “We just love her so much already.” Jessica described her infant daughter as precious.
“She’s tiny, but she’s cute as can be,” she added.
It was a neat thing for Jessica, having her baby at Baptist Health, and she’s also hoping that 2021 will be a better year than 2020 for everyone.
“Everybody’s super excited,” she said. “It’s just a neat experience for sure. We wish that people could come in and visit and everything, but unfortunately circumstances are just hard right now.”
What’s next for the family?
Dustin shared that they will be raising Amelia and building their forever home, so they have “all kinds of exciting things” going on for 2021.
