Paducah parents Charity and Joshua Lee had a holiday theme to continue.
Charity was born on the Fourth of July. Joshua was born on Halloween. And now, the couple’s first child, Amelia Nari Lee, arrived last Saturday afternoon on New Year’s Day, and became the first 2022 baby born at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. Baby Amelia was born at 12:43 p.m., weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces, and measured at 20 inches long, according to the hospital.
“It’s a crazy coincidence, but it’s pretty cool,” Charity told The Sun.
Joshua noted that he had talked to coworkers about having a New Year’s baby.
“Because her birthday is actually on Independence Day, Fourth of July, and my birthday is actually on Halloween — my coworkers all have been talking about ‘We need to have either a Christmas baby or a New Year’s baby,’ ” he said.
The couple, who met at school in Missouri and got married last March, are obviously excited about the arrival of their daughter. Charity said it was “incredible” and “shocking” getting to hold her for the first time.
“I kind of always thought she would get here on a holiday. I was hoping for Christmas Eve, but I told her, ‘New Year’s works, too,’ ” she said.
She described Amelia as being the calmest baby ever.
“We got really lucky with that,” she added.
The couple said the New Year’s holiday hasn’t been a big deal in their families before, but expressed excitement on having a reason to celebrate now.
Meanwhile, Paducah’s first overall 2022 baby is Aspyn Leigh Rister, who arrived not too long after the clocks struck midnight, signaling a new year.
Baby Aspyn was born at 12:19 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, at Baptist Health Paducah, weighing 4 pounds and 12 ounces. Her parents are Shannon and Bryant Rister, according to a hospital news release.
