Livingston County native Daniel Hurt used to joke with all of his friends that he would have a talk show one day. Now that joke is a reality for Hurt, who started producing “River City Presents” on local public access in September.
Broadcast weekly on Paducah 2 — West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s broadcast channel — Hurt’s show aims to highlight what makes Paducah and western Kentucky special through interviews with local leaders, artists, business owners and other people of note.
“What I really wanted the show to be was a way to shine a spotlight on everything cool about Paducah,” the 26-year-old told the Sun. “What’s often overlooked is that places like western Kentucky and Paducah have a lot of really great things going for them, and I just think that doesn’t get mentioned in the headlines.
“It’s always so negative or disappointing or whatever and I think Paducah has a lot of things to be proud of, so I just want to showcase that with ‘River City Presents.’ ”
So far Hurt has interviewed Paducah city commissioners Gerald Watkins and Richard Abraham, mayoral candidate George Bray, write-in candidate Dujuan Thomas and the Paducah-born Secretary of State for Kentucky, Michael Adams. Plans are in the works for him to do segments with Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell and recording artists Fate McAfee and Melanie A. Davis.
All of Hurt’s discussions are available via Paducah 2’s social media feeds as well as the River City Presents Facebook page.
Dream guests for Hurt are people like U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell and his opponent, Amy McGrath, but also Kentucky native artists like Ben Sollee and Tyler Childers. Closer to home, Hurt would like to do something focused on the Waffle Hut, which he considers quintessential “old Paducah.”
With candidates and elected leaders, Hurt hopes to “ask straight questions and talk to people about what’s going on” about the topics of the day to keep his audience informed on local, state and national issues.
“I enjoy doing this a lot and I’m only five episodes in, so there’s still a lot to do. I’m really excited about doing it and I’m glad that I’ve had this opportunity,” he said. “There’s so many cool things going on here and so many people doing great things in this community.“
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.