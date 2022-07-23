So typical of flowers. The week before a flower show, the flowers begin to petter out and a week after the show they are perfect specimens. Heat and dry conditions contributed to the flowers waning. There is hope. A new wave of flowers is appearing providing a sneak preview of fall. The secret to their appearance is that they need the shortening days, heat and dry conditions to bloom.
The rudbeckia is in full bloom, dwarf crape myrtle will soon be covered with fuchsia flowers, Shasta daisy buds are showing color, and the fall blue asters are ready to take over.
Extend the blooming garden well into late fall. Plan the fall garden as your summer garden has been. Take stock of what needs removing, cutting back and/or replacing. Nurseries and garden centers are already featuring fall flowers to replace warm weather annuals.
Add multi-purpose plants. Those that bloom, have interesting seed heads and later winter silhouette. Add evergreens such a hellebore that blooms from December through March, depending on the variety. The ‘bloom’ is actually bracts, that give the illusion of a very long bloom period.
Start the fall with fall crocus and colchicum, continue to plant variegated hosta, herbs such as golden oregano and late blooming daylilies. Sedums begin to color in August lasting for three months. Other three-month bloomers are asters, black-eyed Susan, gaillardia, and hibiscus. Cut the latter to the ground in winter.
Grasses come into their own in September and last well into winter. Blue Indian and feather reed (Karl Foerster — 2 months of colorful plumes), both 6-7’. Shorter 3’ tall grasses are silvery miscanthus and red switch.
Consider plants with interesting seed heads: artemisia, asclepias, blackberry lily, and coreopsis.
If well-planned your garden will be colorful well into winter.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Deadhead, water, weed and general maintenance. Divide bearded iris and oriental poppy, and replant. Control weeds by applying organic mulches. Pinch dahlia side buds for large blooms. Protect Christmas cactus from hot direct sun and slugs.
Herbs — Take softwood cuttings of French tarragon, rosemary, and thyme. Cut flowers to increase the oils in the leaves, and rose, lavender, scented geranium flowers to dry. Cut the entire stem of catnip as flowers begin to open, and hang to dry.
Lawn — Deep water if your yard has not received at least an inch of rain in a week. Work in moisture-retaining crystals to hold the water. It is expensive but reasonable in small yards.Avoid walking on drying or dried grass. Set the mower blade to its highest.
Trees and Shrubs — Spray euonymus shrub infected by scale on a weekly basis. Prevent spread by removing dropped leaves. Depending on intensity, remove the plant and soil. Euonymus is very susceptible to scale, even the newer varieties. Do not plant an euonymus with another one.
Vegetables — Root crops are tastier grown in drier soil. Leafy plants require more water to reduce bitter aged taster. Plant bean, corn, carrot to harvest through October. In Illinois plant the fall garden with bean, beet, cabbage family, and okra.
According to the moon signs, do not plant July 28-31. Harvest winter squash when leaves begin to die and the rind is hard. Summer squash is ready to pick when your thumbnail can break the skin.
EVENTS
Aug. 2: “Wicking Raised Beds”, Toolbox Series, 5 p.m., McCracken Co. Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Rd., Paducah, 270-554-9520.
Aug. 3: “How to Grow a Fall Garden,” Lunch Break Gardening Series, Marshall Co. Extension Office, 12:15-12:45 p.m., $10 includes lunch. RSVP by August 1. 270-527-3385.
Aug. 6-7: Land Between the Lakes Hummingbird Festival, Woodlands Nature Station, 270-924-2299. The weekend marks the beginning of the hummingbird migration.
Day trip: Murray State Arboretum, 300 Hickory Dr, Murray, Mon — Fri 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., (270) 809-3841 No admission.
Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 2731 West 2nd Street, Owensboro, theme gardens include Kentucky symbol quilt garden, (270) 993-1234 Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday noon — 4 p.m., $5 admission.
