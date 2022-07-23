So typical of flowers. The week before a flower show, the flowers begin to petter out and a week after the show they are perfect specimens. Heat and dry conditions contributed to the flowers waning. There is hope. A new wave of flowers is appearing providing a sneak preview of fall. The secret to their appearance is that they need the shortening days, heat and dry conditions to bloom.

The rudbeckia is in full bloom, dwarf crape myrtle will soon be covered with fuchsia flowers, Shasta daisy buds are showing color, and the fall blue asters are ready to take over.

