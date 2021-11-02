New warming center details being finalized

Local nonprofits and other organizations have formed a coalition with a goal of setting up a warming center for people in need as temperatures begin to drop. This new location will replace the old Community Kitchen warming center.
Paducah’s Community Kitchen will no longer offer a warming center, administrative director Terri Osucha confirmed to The Sun.
Community Kitchen reached out to United Way of Paducah-McCracken County to involve that group in finding a new warming center solution. Groups and people in the faith, education, government, health care, housing and community service sectors are also helping to set up a location dedicated to helping people stay warm, United Way community impact manager Anne Bidwell told The Sun.
Bidwell said this collaboration believes they have found a warming center location for this winter, but said details and plans for this potential location are currently being formalized. She added that this would be a solution for only the upcoming winter season.
“We knew we needed a way to address the needs that were going to come up this winter for keeping people in emergency situations warm,” Bidwell.
Bidwell said the goal of the new warming center was to operate as similarly as possible to the old warming station at Community Kitchen. She said the old station was open any time temperatures dropped below 40 degrees Fahrenheit between the months of November and March. It served as emergency shelter for those who needed a warm place to stay, and allowed people to stay overnight and check out in the morning.
Bidwell said Community Kitchen’s warming center was open 67 days between November 2019 and February 2020, the last winter season that center was open. The warming shelter was open about 55% of the days in those months before closing in March 2020 because of COVID-19. Over those four months, more than 1,000 people were able to get shelter there.
November is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month, and Bidwell said this is the time of year United Way raises awareness for these issues.
Bidwell said on Thursday, An Evening of Hunger & Homeless Awareness will take place at Maiden Alley Cinema at 6 p.m. Alisha Mays, a woman who grew up food insecure, will be the guest speaker. There will also be a screening of “My Own Four Walls,” a film regarding homeless children. Tickets will be available for $10. Proceeds will go to Hunger + Homelessness Paducah to support food and housing needs in the community.
