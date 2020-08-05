A new warden is on the job at Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville, but he is no stranger to Lyon County or the commonwealth’s only maximum security lockup.
Scott Jordan, previously the warden at Kentucky’s Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in La Grange, has been appointed as the new warden of KSP, a 134-year-old prison with about 850 inmates and 350 employees. He replaces DeEdra Hart, who retired effective Saturday.
“When looking for a new warden of the penitentiary, a unique, multi-faceted facility, we knew we needed someone with extensive correctional experience and leadership ability,” Kentucky Department of Corrections Commissioner Cookie Crews said.
“Scott Jordan’s selection encompasses all those things. His dedication to the Department of Corrections and his employees is unmatched. We feel confident he will succeed in this new role.”
Jordan had served as warden of LLCC, a medium security facility with about 1,000 inmates and 250 staff, since May 2016. Previously, he had served as warden of the Ross-Cash Center in Lyon County, as well as deputy warden of both KSP and Western Kentucky Correctional Complex (WKCC), also in Lyon County.
He began his career in 2001 as a correctional officer at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women. He was promoted through the security ranks to the position of senior captain, which he has held at both LLCC and Kentucky State Reformatory.
In addition, Jordan has extensive internal affairs experience, serving as the internal affairs officer at LLCC and KSR for several years. He was also the security threat group coordinator at LLCC and was a member of the department’s Corrections Emergency Response Team for many years.
Before his time in corrections, Jordan had a lengthy career in retail management. He oversaw several stores, becoming a district manager and a regional manager, developing stores in three states. Jordan is also a combat veteran paratrooper with the U.S. Army’s fabled 82nd Airborne Division.
Jordan is the recipient of the 2019 Warden of the Year award, an annual honor that is bestowed on a warden who exhibits outstanding job performance and leadership ability.
Hart was a 25-year veteran of the Department of Corrections. She began her career as a correctional officer at WKCC. Before being named the first female warden of KSP in June 2018, she served as warden at Green River Correctional Complex and deputy warden at WKCC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.