New usage tax on campers catches some off-guard

As of July 1, pull-along campers are now subject to a 6% usage tax on all sales or transfers of ownership. Non-motorized campers which contain living quarters and require licensure for highway driving previously were exempt from this.

BARDSTOWN — Residents buying and selling campers in the past week have received some surprises when they register those sales with the Nelson County Clerk’s Office.

“The first couple days people were really upset,” Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Hall-Sidebottom said.

