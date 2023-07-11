BARDSTOWN — Residents buying and selling campers in the past week have received some surprises when they register those sales with the Nelson County Clerk’s Office.
“The first couple days people were really upset,” Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Hall-Sidebottom said.
Those camping enthusiasts were hit by a little-known piece of legislation passed by the General Assembly in the spring that redefined pull-along campers as “recreational vehicles,” much the same way as a motor home. House Bill 360, the legislation in question, now imposes a 6% motor vehicle usage tax on all sales finalized as of July 1, 2023.
According to the legislation, “recreational vehicle” means any motor home, travel trailer, fifth-wheel trailer, pull-behind camper or pop-up camper which contains living quarters and is required to be licensed for use on the highway.
“They don’t like it because they’ve never had to pay the usage tax on non-motor vehicles before,” Hall-Sidebottom said.
Previously, county clerks were required to collect usage tax on non-motorized campers when they were purchased out-of-state, with owners having to pay a transfer fee. Those transfer fees also applied during individual-to-individual sales previously, but those also now fall under the new tax.
Exempt from this tax are horse trailers that feature living quarters, Hall-Sidebottom said.
Camper sales have skyrocketed since the beginning of the pandemic, as residents sought ways to be out in nature and out of the house. During that time, Hall-Sidebottom said, the clerk’s office likely has double the number of campers licensed over recent years.
“COVID blew that up — they sold so many campers,” she said. “It will be a lot of money for the state.”
Hall-Sidebottom did note that any sales that were finalized and notarized prior to July 1 will not be subject to the usage tax.
