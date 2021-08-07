New street mural nears completion

At 73 years old, artist Char Downs thought her days of physically strenuous artwork were behind her. She has painted murals on walls, including one on Paducah’s flood wall, climbed up and down scaffolding to paint murals on tall buildings, and carried buckets of paint up and down the scaffolding. There was one medium in her mural painting career that she had not yet tackled: asphalt.
Until now.
Folks traveling through Lower Town in Paducah should be able to see the new artwork that Downs and fellow artists Michael Terra and John Ramong are installing at the 7th and Madison streets intersection this weekend. The three artists collaborated on a design and are working with volunteers from the Lower Town neighborhood to paint a new, large, abstract mural in the middle of the intersection, which is on track to be completed by Sunday.
“This whole project, if you want to call it anything, would be a collaboration,” Downs said.
The three artists went through many designs, but had discussions with the neighborhood association about the possibility of those designs being misinterpreted.
“We ultimately came up with a completely abstract, bright colors, nobody can make it into anything that it isn’t, simple design for our first one,” Terra said. “We’re hoping this is the first of many intersection art projects in the city of Paducah.”
Downs wanted the piece to be large and noticeable to those traveling through the area.
The process to paint a mural in the street intersection started about three and a half years ago, when the Lower Town Neighborhood Association wanted to start putting murals in intersections throughout the neighborhood.
Terra wanted to use paint that was meant to last for at least a few years before it had to be repainted. He said when other cities have done similar street mural projects, they use house paint on the street. This paint does not last as long outside as paint meant for outdoors or for asphalt, which means those murals would have to be touched up every year.
The COVID-19 pandemic affected the group’s ability to get the type of paint it wanted. Terra said the supplier of the specific paint they were going to use to complete the mural closed due to the pandemic. He then did some chemistry research to see how they may be able to use a different kind of paint using a chemical binder that would stick to asphalt and last a long time. The only two companies that make the binder that sticks paint to asphalt both lost all of their stock, Terra said, because of the freezing temperatures in Texas earlier this year. The group then had to change plans, yet again.
“I went and bought all of the line marking white paint in three counties — everything that was on the shelves — so that we had it because that’s the paint that sticks to the asphalt,” Terra said.
Terra got the “highest-quality, exterior-grade, 30-year painting supply,” for the different colors in the mural so that the colored paint would stick on top of the white primer, which sticks to the asphalt.
“We’re hoping that we’re good for five years,” Terra said.
Downs said the city and neighborhood have come together to support the new mural, with several residents chipping in their time to help paint.
She hopes this mural will show artists what can be done with future projects, adding that the neighborhood association hopes to add six to eight more murals down Madison Street leading up to the flood wall.
“It’s just exciting to be the first one in a place, to show people this is what we can do, and this is what we can look like,” Downs said.
There will be a ribbon-cutting at 6 p.m. on Sunday to unveil the completed mural followed by a neighborhood cookout and potluck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.