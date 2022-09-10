The truss for the new Smithland bridge will be moved up the Ohio and Cumberland rivers Monday, and the public will have multiple viewing opportunities to view the flotilla and initial installation of the bridge, transportation officials said.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd said the first viewing opportunity will be at the Paducah riverfront, likely between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. when the flotilla moving the 700-foot truss leaves the Paducah Riverport facility.
At noon, a public access area will open in Smithland, at the north approach of the new bridge, from U.S. 60.
Todd estimated that between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. the flotilla would pass by Buzzard’s Roost, which could provide the closest viewing opportunity for the public.
The public access area will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., as the truss is lifted and lowered into place over several hours.
Wednesday, the jacking towers will be removed so the barges carrying the truss can depart.
Todd said the truss needs to sit in place and experience heating and cooling before decking can be added.
He expects the bridge to be in use by late spring or early summer of 2023.
The new bridge will replace the Lucy Jefferson bridge that currently spans the Cumberland River, and has been in place more than 90 years.
