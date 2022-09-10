The truss for the new Smithland bridge will be moved up the Ohio and Cumberland rivers Monday, and the public will have multiple viewing opportunities to view the flotilla and initial installation of the bridge, transportation officials said.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd said the first viewing opportunity will be at the Paducah riverfront, likely between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. when the flotilla moving the 700-foot truss leaves the Paducah Riverport facility.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In