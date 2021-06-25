MAYFIELD — The city of Mayfield passed the first reading of the new sign ordinance at the last city council meeting.
The new ordinance, if passed at its second reading, will bring a large swath of changes to the city’s old sign ordinance, which recently came under scrutiny after two large LED billboards went up in March. Mayor Kathy O’Nan said it will modernize Mayfield’s sign rules to match neighboring cities,’ like Paducah.
O’Nan said the codes committee and the city’s attorney, Bo Neely, took approximately three months to rewrite and revise the nearly 20-year-old ordinance, striking several obsolete sentences and writing new rules.
The two biggest changes, O’Nan said, revolve around off-premises advertising specifically, and include disallowing such signs within a certain area while limiting how many can be placed in others.
In Section 13.5-16, it states no off-premises advertising signs will be allowed within a certain area of the city’s limits. This area will use James Street as a northern border, Walnut Street as the southern border, Ninth street as the western border, and Second Street as eastern border. It also reads that the section applies only to signs with a surface area greater than 51 square feet.
The reason for this rule is to “preserve historical integrity” and “beautification” of Mayfield’s downtown area.
In Section 13.5-7, the ordinance reads that no more than five off-premises advertising signs, whether digital or static in nature, will be allowed within city limits at any given time. Furthermore, the city may require the permitting and approval of such signs to be conducted by code enforcement, and that code enforcement “shall not issue more than five” such permits.
The sudden need to update the ordinance was because two large LED billboards were built along Paris Road in March. Residents reportedly reached out to city hall in protest of the signs, which are owned by Robinson Outdoor. However, community outrage fizzled out as quickly as the signs went up, O’Nan said.
“I will say that once the signs were functional, I have heard no negative comments, but only positive comments, some of them coming from the same people who complained about them as they were being constructed,” she said.
Robinson Outdoor itself has not publicly commented on community reactions, nor on the sudden changes to the ordinance. However, the company has reached out to Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent about allowing the department to use its signs for missing or wanted persons, such as children, senior citizens and escapees. Kent said this deal would come at no cost to the city.
O’Nan praised the company for offering the city a way to ask for the public’s help when needed.
“That shows to me they’re very community-minded and they want to be a good participant within the city,” O’Nan said.
The ordinance will have a second reading at the next city council meeting on July 12 before it passes.
