Plans for a new assisted living and memory care facility in Paducah, with an estimated community investment of $14 million, were announced Wednesday.
Charter Senior Living and DMK Development Group are partnering in the development of the senior living facility to be located at the intersection of Holt Road and Friendship Drive.
Pending final approvals, construction could begin in the fall and be completed as early as winter of 2022.
It will feature 56 assisted living and 25 memory care apartments with a number of amenities, including a full-service bistro, multiple dining areas, activity room, beauty and barber salon, library and fitness center.
The project is expected to create 200 construction jobs as well at 60-70 permanent jobs once the facility is open.
“We’re excited to get started,” said David Kitchen, founder and CEO of Louisville-based DMK Development Group. “Paducah’s been a market we’ve had our eye on for quite a while and it fits well with Charter and their portfolio, too.”
Keven J. Bennema is CEO of Charter Senior Living, which will operate the facility.
“We saw an opportunity to not only extend our mission and culture, but to expand upon what we do best as an organization,” he said.
A number of factors went into the decision to locate in Paducah, Kitchen said.
“We looked at the demographics, we looked at age and income, and just found that based on the current supply of facilities there that the market was in need of additional assisted living and memory care services,” he said.
“So, it checked all the boxes for a market that was in need of a building like ours.”
DMK takes a regional approach when it comes to new facilities, Kitchen said.
“We’ve just broken ground in Hopkinsville. We just broke ground in Owensboro, and we are in the process of finding a site in Madisonville,” Kitchen added.
“We work with operators like Charter and Trilogy Health Services. We kind of understand their mission, what they like and where they like to operate. That’s exactly what we’re doing in western Kentucky for Charter (who will operate Hopkinsville and Paducah).”
DMK has also constructed facilities in Bardstown, Danville and Winchester.
In addition to its market research, DMK officials visited Paducah for local input, Kitchen said.
“We came in a year ago and met with the mayor and a group the mayor put together. They showed us around town and all the different areas. We absolutely work as much as we can to get a local flavor.”
With an aging baby boomer population, the need for senior living facilities will only increase, he said.
“The oldest boomer is 73 years old and the average age in a facility like ours is 83 years old, so the demand is going to continue over the next 10-15 years,” he said. “We’re seeing this across the country, so there’s definitely going to be strong demand for awhile.”
