New sculpture takes shape in Lower Town

Local artist Michael Terra paints a new sculpture in the courtyard outside Etcetera Coffeehouse in Lower Town on Monday as Kelly Sutherland looks on. The unnamed sculpture — conceived by Terra, Sutherland and Char Downs for this year’s canceled Lower Town Arts & Music Festival — is made of upcycled industrial waste and designed to be seen as a different color from each of the four cardinal directions. Terra hopes the sculpture inspires more public art around the neighborhood and city.

 DEREK OPERLE | The Sun

