A new regional leadership development program is being launched as Leadership West Kentucky.
The goal is to have approximately 30 people in the class with participation from each county represented in the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance (WKRCA).
Applications are available online at wkrca.org and are being accepted through December 15 from individuals who live or work in one of the WKRCA counties for the Inaugural Class of 2023. The applicant should have their employer’s support to participate in the program and willingness to pay the tuition fee.
The Regional Chamber Alliance is creating this regional program to build a network of informed citizens across community lines. Curriculum includes leadership development, education on issues facing the region, relationship-building and awareness of uniqueness of each county.
The counties involved are Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Todd and Trigg.
Class members will participate in five sessions, taking place January through May 2023, which begins with a mandatory overnight orientation in Paducah on January 18 and 19 to kick off the program.
Class members will travel February through May for a one-day session in a featured area with a focus on that community as well as regional topics such as transportation, education, economic development, quality of life, advocacy, agriculture, and tourism. These topics will be covered by knowledgeable speakers and panels, tours, interactive exercises, and class discussions.
Participants will graduate at the final session to be held in Hopkinsville on May 25.
The outcome expected for the participants of the Leadership West Kentucky program is they will return to their communities and companies with increased skills, knowledge, perspective, and a new regionwide professional network. These leaders will have the resources to be better prepared to be catalysts in their companies and communities to further the region.
