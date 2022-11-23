PADNWS-11-23-22 LEADERSHIP WEST KY - LOGO

A new regional leadership development program is being launched as Leadership West Kentucky. The goal is to have approximately 30 people in the class with participation from each county represented in the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance (WKRCA).

Applications are available online at wkrca.org and are being accepted through December 15 from individuals who live or work in one of the WKRCA counties for the Inaugural Class of 2023. The applicant should have their employer’s support to participate in the program and willingness to pay the tuition fee.

