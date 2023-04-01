Sitting in a Nashville piano bar with her husband Matt, Amanda Otey noticed no phones: “Not a single table.”
“Everyone was engaged, laughing,” Amanda said. “It seemed they let the way of the world stay at the door. They were relaxed, having a good time and smiling.”
O&A’s Piano Bar isn’t banning technology, but it wants to make you forget it exists.
The bar at 409 Broadway opens Tuesday to the public after a soft opening Saturday night. At a later date, a grand opening will feature local artists.
Amanda told The Sun that what she noticed in Nashville, she wanted in Paducah.
“If we could create that space here in Paducah — well, that’s where it started,” she said. “And it keeps our community local; people don’t have to travel several hours to get that type of entertainment. We want to do our part bringing in a little peace and joy, making the world a better place.
“Music is just a language everyone can agree with. Paducah has a lot of talented musicians; I didn’t realize how many were here until we started interviewing.”
O&A’s will be a hosting place for private lessons booked directly through their artist personally, she said.
“Our local high school students could also play on-stage during the week,” she said. “If we give our children somewhere to showcase their talent, it builds confidence.”
O&A’s also brings a dueling piano scene to western Kentucky.
“A lot of people have never heard of dueling pianos,” she said, explaining song requests and tip battles. “It gets fun. People will be singing Billy Joel’s ‘Piano Man,’ Joan Jett’s ‘Rock and Roll’ and Jerry Lee Lewis’ ‘Great Balls of Fire.’ ”
Paducah is on the same route many artists travel who play in Nashville and St. Louis.
“And we also want to stay local and feature the talent western Kentucky has to offer,” she said.
“We want people to relax and not feel rushed,” she said. “We’ll have parties, singing and dancing. We’ll also have evenings where people unwind before going home.”
Amanda said, once the idea formed, they worked fast, signing a property contract on Jan. 18 for what was once Books on Broadway and later River Rose Lounge.
Last December, she said, that idea didn’t exist. “Then, 65 gallons of blue paint later…”
Amanda, originally from Nashville, moved to the area in 2003. She has 25-plus years in the hospitality industry.
“Nobody wants to be a number, especially in today’s economy,” she said. “When people come into your establishment, and you treat them like a dinner guest in your own home, that’s what makes them come back.”
She thanked Paducah Main Street and several downtown entrepreneurs.
“There’s not a ‘competition’ feeling between us; it’s definitely a partnership,” she said. “We’re all excited about growing downtown. That’s been the easiest part.”
Future plans include a full kitchen installation. Current menu items include charcuterie boards and breads.
A full-stocked bar will feature local crafts as well as higher-end bourbons and wines.
O&A’s opens Tuesdays to Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 3 to 11 p.m. The bar is closed Sundays and Mondays.
