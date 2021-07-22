New photography exhibit open at Discovery Park

A new Discovery Park exhibit aims to shed light on world hunger and poverty, among other issues, and the hope for a resolution, a release announced Wednesday.
The temporary installation — “40 CHANCES: Finding Hope in a Hungry World: The Photography of Howard G. Buffett” — opened that day in the ATA Traveling Exhibit Hall at the park in Union City, Tennessee. It's free to enter with park admission or membership and will be on display through Sept. 6.
Developed by the Newseum in collaboration with the Howard G. Buffett foundation, the exhibition collects pictures taken by Buffett, a philanthropist and photographer, during his travels to 137 countries over the last 20 years. He aims to document "the powerful forces that keep poverty and hunger alive as part of a global campaign to raise awareness of these issues," the release stated.
The artist believes that everyone has "about 40 chances to accomplish our life goals" and the pictures in the exhibit reflect that while also examining how "hunger is intertwined with poverty, fear, war and conflict and lack of opportunity for women."
The photos will be arranged in seven themed sections focusing on different causes and topics. An interactive kiosk that highlights several organizations working to make a difference around the world, including Feeding America — the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization — and the U.N.’s World Food Program, will also be on the scene.
“Howard G. Buffett’s photographs give faces to the statistics of nearly 800 million people around the world who live with chronic hunger,” said Scott Williams, president and CEO of Discovery Park. “We hope that visitors will walk away from the exhibit reminded of the need for innovation in agriculture to help solve problems like chronic hunger.”
More details, including information about other exhibits and events, are available via www.discoveryparkofamerica.com.
