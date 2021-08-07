Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan hit the ground running in his first week.
He was sworn in by City Clerk Lindsay Parish, visited a job fair, went to a Rotary Club of Paducah meeting, joined Eighth of August festivities, attended the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership Breakfast, and helped celebrate the new Entertainment Destination Center in downtown.
That’s on top of his new duties as city manager.
“It’s been busy,” he told The Sun.
“I’m drinking out of the fire hydrant right now, just trying to get around to meeting the different staff and our team members and the community, but it’s been such a great experience so far this week. I’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of new people in the community.”
The Henderson native comes to Paducah from Paris, located in Bourbon County, where he had served as city manager since 2017. He brings lots of experience from different roles in Paris, Madisonville and Henderson.
In Jordan’s career, he started work for the city of Madisonville in 2000. He spent around 12 years as its community development director, after first serving several years as a grant specialist. He also had worked in Henderson as the program/aquatic director and as head of the Recreation Department.
He’s now tasked with managing the city of Paducah’s day-to-day operations, taking over the reins from former city manager Jim Arndt.
“I actually started my professional in public service in the city of Henderson, which is where I grew up,” Jordan said.
“Going way, way back ... I was actually a lifeguard. Even before that, I sold boat stickers in the ramp in the riverfront in Henderson. But, I moved back to Kentucky after living a few years in Florida. I came back to Kentucky and went to work for the city of Henderson as a program/aquatic director.”
Jordan said growing up, his educator parents were great role models for giving back to the community, and he had passion to be involved.
“I enjoyed the parks and rec side — being a lifeguard and being around the water and stuff like that and it just seemed like a natural fit,” he said.
“(I) had an interest in business as well, and that career path kind of opened up for being able to use those skill sets and that knowledge — first in parks and rec and then in community development, and then into management.”
Jordan said his favorite part of the job is the people. He likes working with a team of “dedicated public servants” who have servant hearts.
“I think that local government is the opportunity to have the biggest impact when you think about the whole of a community, and be able to provide that direction and that support to help a community grow,” he added.
“And so, that’s where I get jazzed up about — is meeting people, but also helping people be successful and the community be successful.”
Meanwhile, Paducah Mayor George Bray said he’s been getting to know Jordan’s personality, and called him a “very easygoing guy.”
“He’s very likable,” Bray told The Sun.
“I think people are attracted to his personality and attracted to his leadership style, so we’re just trying to get him all the background and knowledge that he can get, so he can help all of us make good decisions.”
It’s still week one for Jordan, but there are major projects coming up on the horizon, such as the McCracken County sports complex and 911 infrastructure upgrades, to name two.
He voiced excitement about the city-county partnership, and described the multi-million-dollar sports complex project as a big opportunity to build upon — not only “quality of life and place” for residents, but to draw in and help expand economic development.
“But also, we’ve got a great opportunity to partner with the county on addressing our 911 — our public service and safety aspect. That’s a big one out there,” he added.
Jordan said he wants the public to know that he’s open and accessible. The city manager’s office is “here to listen,” and be a collaborative partner with the community. He and his wife, Tricia, are also in the process of finding housing.
“Paducah is a great community and (The Sun’s) readers that have lived here a long time know that, and they’ve chosen to make this home,” he said.
“I’m looking for that to be the same for us, and excited about that opportunity as we make a move here to the community. I want people to feel free to have open, and honest conversations about the opportunities that present themselves and how we can work together to solve those.”
