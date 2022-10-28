Beth Bomar comes from a distinguished line of western Kentucky donut shop owners. From the time she was young, she helped her family in different shops in Paducah and Murray, sometimes sleeping on flour sacks at her stepfather’s store to wake up at 4 a.m. and help her family sell donuts to hungry customers.
Now, she and her husband Chris Bomar are taking a chance at fulfilling Beth’s dream of running her own donut haven, while also continuing the legacy of Paducah’s oldest donut shop.
Munal’s Donut Shop, a staple in Paducah’s Southside, originally opened in 1952 under founder Jim Munal. The Bomars recently purchased the business from former owner Jerry Perry Jr., and plan to continue following Munal’s original recipes, while also introducing some new items to the store’s lineup.
“I grew up knowing donuts. I’ve never not known how to do donuts,” Beth said.
Donut making is in her blood. Beth’s grandfather, whom she fondly called Papaw Red, is Howard “Red” Clark Sr., the founder of Red’s Donut Shop. He got his start at Munal’s before opening his own donut shop in 1955. She grew up inside of the former Red’s Donuts location on Bridge Street, watching and learning how donuts got made.
Her stepfather, Roper Hornback, worked with her grandfather and was inspired to open his own storefront, Roper’s Donut Shop, in Murray in the 1990s, which was open until Hornback’s death in 1998.
During her time in junior high and high school, Beth would head to Roper’s around midnight along with her stepfather, where she could catch a few hours of sleep in the back, while he would get started in the kitchen working on the morning’s batches of donuts. Often waking up before the sun rose, young Bomar would assist at the front counter decorating donuts, filling customers’ orders and folding boxes.
From those days, Beth herself dreamed of running her own donut shop and making people’s days brighter with these sweet treats, just like her Papaw and her stepdad.
An opportunity for her and Chris came up when the couple heard Perry was looking for someone who would want to purchase Munal’s. After speaking with Perry, the Bomars eventually wound up becoming the owners of Paducah’s oldest donut shop.
One of the biggest questions she has faced: Is Munal’s going to change its recipe?
“My answer is absolutely not. What’s been working for 70 years, since 1952, why would you touch that?” Beth said.
However, she added with their experiences in donut shops, she and Chris have learned there’s more than one way to make a good donut. Along with keeping some of Munal’s original favorites, she hopes to bring some different ideas and new recipes to the store in a quest for people to taste the “ultimate donut.”
Chris said that after his wife supported him with his businesses, it was time for him to do the same thing for her and help Beth accomplish her dream.
With the support of Perry and other Munal’s staff, along with one of Beth’s cousins that let the two shadow them in another donut shop kitchen, the Bomars learned the art of making the perfect donut.
The Bomars wake up around 11:30 p.m. each day to get to Munal’s around midnight to get a start on cooking the morning’s donut lineup. After working with the kitchen staff to make hundreds, or often times thousands of donuts, Beth heads back home around 6 a.m. to get the couple’s children ready for school, and returns to Munal’s after dropping them off at school to make sure all of the day’s large orders are filled.
Beth said she and Chris hope to keep the same nostalgic feeling inside of Munal’s that customers have appreciated over the years. She also plans to carry on the store’s practice of leaving out some free coffee for folks to take a cup with them to enjoy their donuts with.
To help the business grow, the Bomars have also purchased the buildings next to Munal’s current storefront. The plan is to use one building to hold a commercial kitchen for staff to have more space to cook more donuts, and also to possibly add other baked goods to the menu. In the other building, the Bomars plan to open a brick-and-mortar location for their snowcone business, BB’s Sugar and Spice, which currently operates seasonally in Reidland.
The couple also have goals of expanding Munal’s beyond Paducah.
Recently, Chris took 100 dozen donuts from the Paducah storefront to a concession trailer in Mayfield. In just 19 minutes, all 100 boxes were sold. For Beth, it would be great for them to open a brick-and-mortar store in Mayfield, and perhaps one day a store in Murray.
“I’m just really interested to see this tradition continue for years and years. Even after we’re gone, I think it’d be really neat to be able to find the next person to continue the legacy and be able to say, you know, ‘Oh, it’s the 150th anniversary of Munal’s,’ one day,” Beth said.
“When you talk to anyone in Paducah, especially on the Southside, it’s all about Munal’s. That’s a legacy that should stay. As long as it can stick around, that’s all that matters,” Chris added.
