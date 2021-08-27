Finding the best location for a business in Graves County is now much easier to do, thanks to the Graves County Economic Development’s new mapping tool.
The user-friendly interactive tool combines location, demographic, business and economic data to serve as a primary resource for business recruitment, expansion and retention.
It’s powered by GIS Planning’s industry-leading Zoom Prospector software.
“The ability to showcase our sites and buildings is crucial for new and existing businesses to select the right location in our community,” Jason Lemle, president of Graves County Economic Development, said. “Paired with the detailed community data, this tool can be utilized to create a summary of benefits for why companies should locate to Graves County.”
This new web resource is not just a searchable properties database but is also an intuitive, robust location analysis tool. The Graves County Economic Development, along with local communities, businesses, listing agents and other community stakeholders, can take advantage of this user-friendly building and sites database to promote available properties in the region while also featuring key data on variables such as consumer spending, labor force and demographics.
The Graves County web tool couples these listings and layers with additional proprietary data sources like Applied Geographic Solution (AGS), Emsi, and DataAxle (formerly InfoGroup USA). Some key unique features include:
- Demographic analysis: Visitors can research labor force, population, educational levels and even employee types by distance or radius from a selected property, or even a pin on the map and export the information in ready-to-go reports.
- Business reports: The business database can help identify industry clusters and potential customers, competitors, and suppliers. An excellent resource as well for retail site
- locations.
- Community profiles: Community-specific data sets can be seen for all jurisdictions within the region and provides information on transportation resources, consumer spending and identifies the quality-of-life amenities like housing costs.
Wendy Puckett, vice president of Graves County Economic Development, said, “Having the ability to share this tool with the local brokerage and real estate community is a game-changer for Graves County. Not only does this tool give our organization the ability to showcase our sites and buildings, but it also gives our local agents the ability to promote their properties and reach a much larger audience.
“This new resource, when combined with the expertise and direct knowledge our members have about their communities, will allow businesses in all sectors to make informed decisions on site selection in this growing region of opportunity.”
Graves County Economic Development was founded in 1981 to support new and existing businesses. The organization’s primary focus is to generate new tax revenue, improve the quality of life and diversify the businesses in the community.
To learn more about business expansion or relocation opportunities in Graves County, please contact Lemle at 270-247-0626 or Jason@gravescountyed.com, or visit GravesCountyEd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.