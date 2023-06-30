PADNWS-06-30-23 NEW MUSIC VENUE MURRAY

Rebecca and Jamey Bagwell are opening a new music venue in Murray, hosting their grand opening on July 29.

 Photo provided

Rebecca Bagwell has worn several hats within the performing industry: roadie manager, booking agent, door manager and performer, now she is trying her hand at music venue owner.

Opening a new venue in Murray, Bagwell and her husband Jamey will be celebrating their grand opening on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 5144 Faxon Road in Murray. This inaugural event boasts an incredible lineup of talented artists, food trucks and vendors, with a totally free entry fee. They will also be hosting a grand reveal for the name of the venue at this time.

