Rebecca Bagwell has worn several hats within the performing industry: roadie manager, booking agent, door manager and performer, now she is trying her hand at music venue owner.
Opening a new venue in Murray, Bagwell and her husband Jamey will be celebrating their grand opening on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 5144 Faxon Road in Murray. This inaugural event boasts an incredible lineup of talented artists, food trucks and vendors, with a totally free entry fee. They will also be hosting a grand reveal for the name of the venue at this time.
The show features owners and performers, Rebecca and Jamey Bagwell, as well as Merlin Gene, Ray Cooper, Tina Patterson White and headliner Carolyn Dawn Johnson. Sure to be an excellent night of music and fun, the Bagwell’s invite you to come give back to the community and support independent artists while enjoying a robust lineup of excellent artists.
Inspired by the couple’s passion for performing, opening a music venue was not something they ever saw themselves doing, but they are using it as a way to support the community.
Though they are new to Murray, the pair were looking for a way to give back, while also making their mark, and the venue gave them the perfect opportunity to do so. They plan to make all shows available to the public, free of charge, asking only for donations, which will go towards local and veterans charities. The proceeds from their grand opening will go to finish the most recent addition to the Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Calloway County Humane Society.
“Both my husband and I are new to the area, but we really want the community to know we are here and we want to help,” said Bagwell.
As music venue owners, the Bagwell’s are also looking to highlight quality artists that have not experienced mainstream success. They wanted to create a space, with their venue, that allows talented independent artists to perform.
“Our heart is music and we would like to give a few independent artists, like us, the chance to be heard,” said Bagwell. “The intent with our music venue is to bring people over here who the audience can maybe reach out to or relate to or talk to, even.”
Creating an intimate environment was an important factor in the couple’s vision while the venue was still in its developmental stages. They are, and have been, seeking artists who can accompany themselves instrumentally without a full band to maintain the feeling of “closeness”, and intentionally incorporated a low stage into their layout to minimize separation between performer and audience.
Supporting independent artists is a cause that is deeply personal to Bagwell, as her and her husband are performers themselves. She moved to Nashville in 2011 to pursue a music career, inspired after taking home the titles of “Best Vocalist and Entertainer” in an international karaoke contest.
Without a job or a place to live, Bagwell had no other choice but to succeed. She was a touring musician for 3 ½ years before covid shut everything down. Using this time during the shutdown, Bagwell begin filming a music show that honored and raised awareness for issues specific to veterans, which was later picked up by television stations in Nashville. This is how she met her husband, a fellow musician and veteran, and they started playing shows together.
Last year, the pair decided they wanted to move away from the hustle and bustle of Nashville, so they chose to move to Murray in December and started their journey to becoming an event venue in January. As they are still filming for television stations out of Nashville, this venue allows them to continue filming her shows, and will be open to a live studio audience in the future.
The plan for an ongoing schedule is currently in the works, as the couple would like to get this first show behind them before releasing a schedule to the public, and are also looking for multi-level sponsors from across Western Kentucky to support future shows.
