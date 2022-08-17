Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital has launched a new program that healthcare providers hope will help local girls and young women learn about and manage their menstrual cycles by providing feminine hygiene products and educational materials to those who need them.
Mercy Health Foundation-Lourdes provided Mercy Health Paducah Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) with a grant via Mission Outreach Program funds to create 1,000 period starter kits. Each kit holds about three months’ worth of feminine hygiene products including pads, pantyliners, tampons, a detailed flyer about the kit and other toiletries.
In addition to having period starter kits available at Paducah OB/GYN and Mercy Health-Midtown Pediatrics practices, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is also working with Paducah Independent School District and McCracken County School District to get kits available to local students. Family Resource and Youth Service Center school employees also received educational books and materials on feminine hygiene and puberty to share with students who are learning about what is happening to their bodies.
Meghan Lee, Paducah OB/GYN advanced practice registered nurse, said she and other members of the Paducah OB/GYN team including advanced practice registered nurse Sherri Dicicco and registered nurse Angela Bray wanted to do something to address a need they saw in patients who lacked access to proper feminine hygiene products, even seeing some patients use paper towels or toilet paper in place of pads or tampons.
This lack of access could lead some girls to miss school due to the stigma surrounding menstrual cycles or because of a fear of bleeding through their clothes, Lee said.
“We see that a lot with our patients. When they first start their periods, the first year is very hard because it’s so irregular, it’s so heavy, it’s so painful. Girls might risk bleeding through their clothes and just the embarrassment there, and then the hygiene and the time that it takes at school to go to the bathroom,” Lee said.
“There’s just a little bit of a stigma and we thought if everyone had access to these same products, and everybody knew about them, then it would kind of being like this ‘we’re all in this together’ kind of thing, bring the girls together.”
Bray added it was important for the kits and educational materials to be available in elementary, middle and high schools, especially since healthcare providers have seen students as young as in third grade start their menstrual cycles.
Heather Anderson, Paducah Independent School District transitional students service coordinator, said some families in Paducah do not have the resources to purchase these needed items for younger girls starting their menstrual cycles. Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is providing a level of access to educational materials to share with students that Anderson said the district did not have before.
“These kits will help with a student’s understanding of themselves and what they are going through. Many times, students do not feel comfortable asking questions they want to ask,” Anderson said.
Anderson said that the kits will provide much-needed supplies to families who may be struggling to access the hygiene products.
“We have been worried about shortages and supply chain issues. With this, the increase in cost is prohibitive to under resourced families. We want to be certain that students have equitable access to necessary items,” Anderson added.
Leigh Ann Ballegeer, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital director of community health, said the feminine hygiene kits not only help to address the financial need of students, but also helps to address mental health issues that may arise for girls starting their menstrual cycles.
Especially for children, Ballegeer said addressing mental health concerns is a big community need. Having the proper resources to take care of their bodies during their menstrual cycles could help improve girls’ mental health and alleviate some of their anxiety and stress, Ballegeer said.
Lee added the educational pieces and encouraging open conversation about menstrual cycle hygiene is a “huge reason” of why Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is undertaking the project.
Mercy Health Paducah OB/GYN’s team also plans to host open and informational discussions with students and teachers about how to start conversations about menstruation and other women’s health topics. These talks will focus on combatting the stigma that surrounds menstrual cycles, promoting female empowerment and encouraging positive mental health.
