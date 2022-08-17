PADNWS-08-17-22 MERCY HEALTH - PHOTO

Mercy Health Paducah OB/GYN providers Sherri Dicicco, APRN, Meghan Lee, APRN, and Angela Bray, RN, prepare feminine hygiene kits to distribute to girls and young women who are starting their menstrual cycles. Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, with funds from the Mercy Health Foundation, created 1,000 starter kits for local Mercy Health practices and local school districts to give to students.

 MERCY HEALTH LOURDES HOSPITAL

Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital has launched a new program that healthcare providers hope will help local girls and young women learn about and manage their menstrual cycles by providing feminine hygiene products and educational materials to those who need them.

Mercy Health Foundation-Lourdes provided Mercy Health Paducah Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) with a grant via Mission Outreach Program funds to create 1,000 period starter kits. Each kit holds about three months’ worth of feminine hygiene products including pads, pantyliners, tampons, a detailed flyer about the kit and other toiletries.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In