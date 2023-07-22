Summer break is nearing the end and thousands of local students are gearing up to go back to school. They aren’t the only ones preparing for a new year.
Josh Hunt is stepping into his role as McCracken County Public Schools’ new superintendent. He comes from Christian County, where he’s already had 22 years of experience in education.
Like his students, Hunt is looking forward to a fresh start.
“I’m very excited for the school year, we have a great system and it’s been a very welcoming place,” Hunt said Thursday, following his first school board meeting as superintendent. “It’s a great place for students and I said tonight, it’s a great place to bring your kids, a great place to work, and I’m really looking forward being a part of things.”
Hunt said he has two children in the McCracken County school system and his wife is a teacher, too. “We’re all education, all in,” he joked.
He added that keeping students safe is his top priority.
“I think that’s what parents want and that’s what they send their kids to school on a daily basis for. First and foremost to be safe, secondly to receive a high quality education,” he said, and included making sure educators and other staff members have the needed tools and resources to operate effectively.
Hunt said, after that, it’s time to start examining what the district needs to do differently. While he said he doesn’t want to change things completely, he acknowledges there are “always areas to grow” and says the district is working to identify those.
Hunt said the district has been welcoming to his ideas and he’s looking forward to working with folks who embrace doing what’s in the best interest of the students.
Hunt noted quality education may not look the same for every student, because each person is different. Ultimately, he said his goal is to ensure each student has the confidence they need to become a life-long learner. Not only does that include comprehensive education in core subjects, but social opportunities as well.
“I’m proud to be a part of a culture here that embraces opportunities for all of our students,” Hunt said.
The first day of school for McCracken County students is Aug. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.