While there is a new tenant — Plastic Services and Products — inside the former Genova Products manufacturing facility in Paducah, the name on the building at 5400 Commerce Drive isn’t going to change much.
“We will do business as Genova USA,” PSP President Richard Reese said Friday.
The Utah-based company recently acquired Genova’s assets, including the Paducah location, and has assumed Genova’s lease with the city of Paducah and McCracken County, which jointly own the building, said Bruce Wilcox, Greater Paducah Economic Development president.
“They’re a great fit. I don’t know if a better company could have walked in and started fulfilling where Genova left off,” Wilcox said.
The plant was idled late last year after Genova first suspended operations. The plant’s closing was announced Jan. 21 while a new buyer was being sought.
PSP has an option to purchase the building. The company has been operating around the clock for several weeks.
Plastic Services and Products has been in business for nearly 70 years. With plants in Utah and Washington, the company produces a range of products, including plastic pipe and fittings, steel pipe, bathtubs, shower enclosures, HVAC duct and fittings, and vinyl fencing.
Plans for restarting operations at the facility located in the I-24 Park have been months in the making, Reese said.
“We had a plan that we began carrying out as soon as we closed on purchasing the assets of the former business,” he said.
“It was an immediate startup. We’ve hired a good number of former (Genova) employees back.”
In announcing the new tenant May 11, Greater Paducah Economic Development reported the company anticipated hiring 80 employees to re-establish production and then hire up to 125 employees in coming months.
“We’ve been very impressed with Paducah, how business-friendly the community is, the values ... work ethic,” Reese said.
“I think in both distribution and manufacturing products, Paducah is really an ideal location to service the East Coast.”
