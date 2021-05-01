New Lone Oak Middle School still set to open in August

Despite weather delays, construction on the new Lone Oak Middle School on Bleich Road is scheduled to open for classes in August.
“We’re still planning on starting the year there,” McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter said. “We’re a little behind schedule. We had a bit of weather back in February and March.
“We’re excited about the progress and looking forward to it. It’s going to be a very nice building once it’s completed.”
Carter said the district has progress update meetings every two weeks, and the school is still on target to open Aug. 5.
The cost of the school building project was originally set at $30 million to $32 million, and Carter said the final cost would likely differ, based on changes made during construction.
“Throughout the building process, there are going to be changes — positive and negative,” he said.
The completion of the building will affect other facilities in the school district. The Lone Oak Intermediate School will move to the current middle school building, and district offices would move to the intermediate school.
However, the building was originally scheduled to be completed last January with plans to make the shuffle this summer. With the delays forcing back the completion of the middle school building, those changes may be delayed as well.
“That is the long-range plan, but that won’t be done by Aug. 5,” Carter said. “There are pieces that have to fall into a particular order in order to make all those transitions.
“There are some adjustments and modifications that have to be made to (the current middle school) building in order to accommodate fourth- and fifth-graders, because it was originally designed for high school students. Those have to go through the processes just like building a new school would.”
Before construction could begin on the new middle school, a new bus garage had to be built, since the school would be where the bus garage was.
Construction on the project began in fall 2018.
