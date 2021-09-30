After delays in construction, the new Lone Oak Middle School will not be ready for students immediately after fall break, as district officials had hoped.
Officials said due to unforeseen circumstances, students won’t attend classes at the new middle school building on Bleich Road until Oct. 26.
Students will not report to school on Oct. 25. Staff will report to the new building on that day for final preparations.
School tours with students will be held from Oct. 19 through Oct. 21, with sixth-graders on Oct. 19, seventh-graders on Oct. 20 and eighth-graders on Oct. 21. These tours will help the students get acclimated to their new classrooms and school building, officials said.
During these tours students will go through a shortened simulated schedule. The goal is for each student to visit every class in their schedule as well as common areas.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.