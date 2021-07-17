New Lone Oak Middle School building has completion delayed to Sept. 24

McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter told school district board members Thursday the opening of the new Lone Oak Middle School building would be delayed from its original plan.
Originally set to be completed in February and open for classes on Aug. 5 for the new school year, the building is now scheduled to be completed on Sept. 24 and will open for classes on Oct. 11, the Monday after fall break.
The football field, concessions area and grandstand will be completed by Nov. 5.
A&K Construction Executive Vice President Ricky Tabers spoke to the board about the setback and further construction plans, listing manpower shortages and supply problems — both brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic — as the major causes.
“We had a meeting on Monday with all of the subcontractors and local suppliers prior to a construction meeting that we had with the school system and the design team,” he said. “With the subcontractors, we discussed the schedule — we discussed where we were and what we had left to do.
“The obstacles that we had to overcome to get to the Aug. 5 start date for the school — we were trying to turn it over on the 2nd — after we had that discussion, I had to regretfully tell the school system and the design team that the school would not be ready on time for various reasons, all the way back to COVID, to weather — wherever we are at that point.”
Tabers told the board he met with the subcontractors on Thursday morning for four hours and went through each area of the school to determine what was left to complete and to piece together a work schedule to completion.
“As far as the school, the parking lot, the bus loop — everything for the school to operate — our part will be done, ready for the school to be occupied, on Sept. 24,” he said.
“The other piece to the puzzle — the other piece to the project — is the football field, concessions area and the grandstands out there. It will take approximately — we come up with Nov. 5 on that.”
School board member Steve Shelby asked Tabers why the delay in opening could not have been seen a month ago.
“We were able, in years past, to demand certain things that the current situation — for whatever reason — we’re not getting the demands, no matter what: working seven days a week, working two shifts,” Tabers said. “If you go back to June, it was a monumental task to get where we are today, but we felt like we were going to make it, based on years past.
“When I walked in Monday morning to my (subcontractors) meeting — and also being on the site last weekend, we had demanded seven or eight crews to be there, and we had two crews — it was obvious it was not going to happen.”
Board Vice Chairwoman Kelly Walker asked what the original completion date was. When told that it was in February, she said, “This is grossly overdue.”
Walker then asked about the contract details for what takes place if the project is late.
“We’ll have to review that,” Carter said. “I’ve been in conversation with (board attorney David) Riley to look at that. At this point, I don’t know exactly the details of it, but that will be something that we will review.”
Carter said starting next week he will meet with LOMS Principal Coye Elliott and begin working on a transition plan, adding the Sept. 24 completion date gives the school a week before the fall break of Oct. 4-8.
“We’ll see how we can come about providing our students the opportunity to get into the building, get to learn the flow of the building prior to that,” Carter said. “Roughly, what I would have to say is that the middle school would have two opening days this year: they’ll have Aug. 5, and then, they’ll have the Monday after fall break.
“We want it to be a successful transition. We are disappointed that the transition is not happening here in two weeks, and that’s been expressed multiple times to Mr. Tabor and A&K and to (project manager) Holly (King) as well. While we are disappointed, we’re going to focus on making sure our students have a great start to the new year at Lone Oak Middle School and be ready for this when, on Sept. 24 — if it were a house, we’d get the keys handed to us.”
Carter said the district would have access to the new school building on Bleich Road, so that teachers would be able to move things into the new building.
He added the Lone Oak Middle School football team would continue to use the high school field and the Heath Middle School field as it had before.
Carter also spoke to the board about the COVID-19 guidance provided Thursday to public school systems statewide by the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
Carter said the current plan is to have all schools open five days a week.
“We’ll continue to work toward that,” he said, “but we also have to know that the Department of Public Health may provide guidance. We’ll look through to see what is ‘recommended,’ compared to ‘required.’ ”
