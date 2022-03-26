METROPOLIS, Ill.
In a matter of hours last Wednesday morning, March 16, what was the empty lot between the Regional Office of Education #21 building and the Illinois Driver Services Facility on West 10th Street became a garden.
Now, all of the factors that have a hand in that garden are waiting to see if its new, more highly visible location will yield the crop of community participation.
Growing a partnership
Begun in 2018 as part of a collaboration between University of Illinois Extension’s Master Gardeners and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed), the raised bed garden benefits COPE Food Pantry. The program is called Plant a Row, Watch COPE Grow Community Food Donation Garden.
“We at Extension have had a partnership with COPE through our SNAP-Ed education for years,” said Erin Garrett, an Extension educator who specializes in natural resources, environment and energy. “The natural next step was to add in this food donation garden and continue to grow that partnership.”
“We told them we’d be glad to be a part of it,” said COPE president Gene Tilker.
The garden, which wasn’t used in 2020 due to COVID-19, began on West Eighth Street behind Casey’s convenience store. Beds were replaced in 2021, built from rot-resistant cypress wood by Massac County High School agriculture students.
Local Extension leaders began bouncing around the idea of moving the garden to a more visible location last year. They discussed the need for a location and volunteers during a Junior Gardner’s Professional Development workshop last summer at Shawnee Community College.
Ding! Ding! Ding!
Molly Stephens happened to be one of that workshop’s attendees. Stephens is marking four years as a teacher’s aide at STARQuest Academy Regional Safe School South Campus, which is held in the Regional Office of Education #21 building in Metropolis.
When her bosses asked if she’d like to attend the workshop, she jumped at the chance. So, why did they ask Stephens to attend? “Personally? I guess because I’m a little hippie tree-hugger lady who likes all that kind of stuff,” she said with a laugh. “If we want to dig it, plant it, tie-dye it, save it, I’m in.”
She was also interested in providing volunteering opportunities for her students and had thought about starting a gardening project for them.
So when the course included a video “about how it’s hard to find good locations in the community, hard to get good volunteers, and hard getting people involved, I said, ‘Ding! Ding! Ding! I have the perfect place.’ ”
She took the idea to her new boss, ROE assistant director Jeremy Holley, “who agreed it was a great location and was all for it,” she said.
And the idea snowballed as Holley, in turn, contacted his boss, ROE superintendent Lorie LeQuatte, who presented it to the Massac County Commission, which owns the property.
“We’re excited about the garden being relocated to the area next to STARQuest Academy,” LeQuatte said. “I think the proposal is a great opportunity for the community, as well as our students.”
Holley talked with Metropolis Mayor Don Canada about the city supplying water for the new location, as it had at the former. In the coming weeks, the city will install a waterline to provide a drip irrigation system for the garden.
“There were some layers of bureaucracy we had to go through, but everybody was very willing and helpful,” Holley said.
Relocating brings transformation
Relocating the garden took place Wednesday, March 16. In about four hours, a group consisting of volunteers, MCHS ag students and Extension staff placed the 10 raised garden beds at their new location.
Garrett explained the raised garden concept has become the Extension model throughout the state. It gives the ease of not needing equipment to til up the land, along with not having to bend as much when maintaining the plants.
The 4-by-8-foot beds were meticulously placed in two rows of five. Each bed is divided into two sections. Each section first received a layer of cardboard, which Garrett hopes will keep some of the weeds out. Mulch from the original site was laid next as filler for the 16-inch tall boxes. Garrett explained the mulch will continue to break down and build new soil as the original soil settles over the growing season. That soil — which was tractor loaded by Russell Electric from the original location — filled the rest of the box.
The inner row of the three middle boxes will play double duty for vining vegetables. Extension staff used cattle panels and T-posts to create arched trellises. Garrett said the concept should create a tunnel effect and makes better use of the space.
Once the waterline is in place, the fencing around the garden will be completed, and planting can begin.
Stephens was out sick when the garden was relocated, but Holley kept her up to date.
“I messaged him and he said it looked amazing. I couldn’t wait to see it,” she said. “It looks so good out there. It was such a wasted space. I’m really excited.”
Extension program coordinator Kim Rohling agreed on the new site’s transformation.
“I’m so excited about the move. We’re in an area now where we’re going to get so much more visibility. It will just be such a cheerful spot, to change the face of a lot with how everything grows,” she said. “I think this will be a place where we can have Metropolis shine in a different way, so we can have a nice green space to enjoy.”
That green space is a concept that captured the ear of Joyce Casper, of Metropolis. After hearing Holley mention the relocation work at the March 14 Metropolis City Council meeting, she decided to volunteer.
With her interest originally in fruit trees, Casper has a degree in plant and soil science from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. She’s “been interested in growing things ever since.” She has a small garden and helps a semi-professional gardener up in Reevesville, “so I’ve gotten some good experience.
“I think it’s fantastic that Erin is persisting on making this successful. It was a little rough at the other site. This is a larger area with more exposure — being next to the driver’s license station and also the highway, people are going to see the raised beds, and it will raised interest and let residents know people are doing things in our community,” Casper said.
She called the garden “a collaboration every direction you go” between those who worked on its relocation and those who will be working on its bounty over the coming months.
“There are other projects in town that could benefit from this, and it’s really a beautiful process to see people work together. And then getting the high school kids here — they’re strong and eager and it’s fun to work together,” she said.
“I love seeing the collaboration between students and our natural resources team and our SNAP-Ed team,” said Lizz Cooley-Questelle, a SNAP-Ed educator with Extension, who worked side by side with the MCHS students for most of the morning.
Jody A. Johnson, the Massac County Extension director, commended the service’s ongoing relationship with the MCHS ag department and the COPE garden.
“(Ag teacher) Jenny Bergmann and the ag program at Massac are one of our long time partners. Can you imagine how long this would have taken without accessing the kids? It’s an experience for them,” he said.
The day, said student Lakin Markus, provided them the opportunity to learn “how to work together as a community to help others out.”
The students built the garden’s original boxes and replaced them last spring with the new ones built the previous year. Cheyenne Sumner was one of the students involved in that part of the project. She said by helping Wednesday, she got to see how well the boxes held up.
Needed: Community volunteers
The backbone of the Plant a Row, Watch COPE Grow Community Food Donation Garden is volunteers. And that is one reason why the garden was moved — providing more visibility gets more people involved.
“People are always looking for something to help and volunteer, I think this is another way they can do that,” Holley said.
Garrett emphasized that no gardening experience is needed and that the harder parts of gardening — soil preparation and watering — are being covered. What the garden, and Extension, need, she said, are the willing hands to plant, weed, water as needed and harvest.
“We do an adopt-a-week approach where volunteers choose a week out of the month to come two or three times to check on the garden,” Garrett said. “With this garden, all of the produce is donated to COPE, so there’s no self-harvesting allowed. Everything we do is given to the food pantry to be given to those in need.”
As Extension program coordinator, Rohling coordinates the volunteer list. She can be reached at 618-658-5321 or kimrohli@illinois.edu by those who want to adopt a week or need more information.
“You couldn’t be more proud to work on a project like this. We need a lot of helping hands to get the work done,” Rohling said.
“Adopting a week is really flexible. People can adopt one week during the summer and come work and help weed, water, harvest. If they want to make a bigger commitment, they can do a certain week each month — the commitment right now is three to four days.”
“If you’re new to gardening or not been to the site before, we can set up an orientation time to run through what’s growing and what volunteering entails,” Garrett said. “We’d like to get more church groups involved adopting a week or doing two weeks in the summer. It doesn’t have to be every month, but a commitment would be appreciated. If someone wants to see what we’re all about with no strings attached, you can come and learn. Getting people out and experiencing it we’re hoping will generate some more people to help us out.”
Like their adult counterparts, the students “think this is a better location,” which will allow “more to drive by and see it and take care of it,” said Max Bremer.
“Hopefully moving it to this location, more people will come to it and get involved,” echoed Dane Markus.
How it works
The COPE garden undergoes three plantings a year — in the spring and fall are root vegetables (carrots, beets, radishes, turnips) and the leafy greens (spinach, varieties of lettuce). In the summer, there will be tomatoes, bell peppers, squash, beans and cucumbers.
“I’m excited to see what comes out of the garden, all we can gift to the community and helping educate our community about the wonderful resources,” Cooley-Questelle said. “We want to get that nutritionally dense food into our food pantry to serve our families.”
What’s grown is decided between Extension and COPE.
“The clients like having the fresh vegetables,” Tilker said. “We’ve let Extension know we’d like have more vegetables and less herbs (this year). The herbs went over last year, but a lot of people didn’t know how to use them.”
That will be another area of growth this year for the garden program. The SNAP-Ed team will work directly with the food pantry to provide education on nutrition, food storage and preparation through taste tastings and recipe demonstrations.
“We’ll be working with the pantry for a way to display that in a way people make healthier choices and have recipe specifics for the produce that comes out of the garden,” Cooley-Questelle said. “We’ll do a variety of things with education, messaging, signage, hands-on activities. We’re also working on video messaging as well, trying different approaches to do that layering piece that impacts the community.”
Last year’s garden yielded 350 pounds, the most so far, but was also mostly what the deer didn’t want.
“It’s a good thing they’re moving it,” Tilker said. “Where it’s at now, it can be fenced in.”
A multi-tasking
garden
The garden will do more than grow fresh vegetables for COPE clients.
Garrett explained the site is a way to teach different gardening techniques, as along with the raised beds, there will also be some container gardening.
“It’s a great opportunity to get out,” she said. “If you’re a gardener, we welcome your expertise. If you’re not, we can hopefully teach you a few things you can use at your own home.”
As the growing season commences, Extension plans to hold monthly community engagement events at the site in the evenings “where folks can come out and see what the garden’s about, learn what we do and lend a helping hand,” Garrett said. “We like to be an example, an educational resource — if someone’s never raised a garden or done a raised garden and wants to see how we do it: learn from our mistakes and our successes and use it to their own benefit.”
For Stephens, the garden will be a way for STARQuest Academy students to receive hands-on learning while helping their community. With their proximity to the new location, students will help in planting and maintaining the area as their schedule permits. She’ll be using Level 2, Operation Thistle, of Extension’s Junior Master Gardener program with them.
“It sounds exciting. It gives them something to look forward to,” she said. “We had a student donate some seeds (Tuesday). We’ll try to get them started for planting.”
Holley said the program will provide students the opportunity to apply “some textbook knowledge to some real life knowledge. They get the benefit from taking the text to the real world and the skills will be set a lot quicker than in a traditional classroom setting.”
Stephens also sees the garden as a chance to provide peer-to-peer opportunities between her students and other programs and schools throughout Massac County.
“I did a similar program with adults years ago, and it worked really well,” Stephens said. “It’s the social aspect of it. I’d like to see it grow over the years and just build that equality for all of them so they all know they’re important. I think it’s good to give them some hope — a light at the end of the tunnel that you can funnel back into the school system and be a part of these programs and do these things. Giving back always helps you. That’s where I’m starting with it — maybe we’ll see a program blossom.”
LeQuatte agreed.
“There are so many learning opportunities we can capture,” she said.
“I hope they learn about community service, develop a connection to their community, respect for property, patience, how to garden and to take care of their surroundings, begin a hobby, learn a skill, build pride and self-esteem! This is also a great project to integrate some social emotional learning for the students.”
Funding
The Plant a Row, Watch COPE Grow Community Food Donation Garden, which is funded by the Growing Illinois Food Access Allocation, is also a way Massac Countians can see their tax dollars at work.
“As taxpayers, we sometimes lose sight of what benefits we receive for the taxes we pay. Hopefully, the community will see this as a good investment for their dollars,” Johnson said.
University of Illinois Extension is funded by multiple sources — federal, state, grants and local funds.
“The commitment made by county commissioners to follow through on referendums makes sure we receive our funding every year,” Johnson explained. “It has allowed us to leverage that money to bring in additional dollars for Massac County and that is hand in glove with what you see here. It’s because of the local commitments we’re able to do that.”
In addition, community members, locally and regionally, have also helped in making the garden possible over its five-year history.
“It’s been pretty easy to get money for this project,” Johnson said.
The City of Metropolis is providing the water. Members of the Metropolis Rotary Club and the Metropolis Kiwanis Club have provided money and/or time. Half the lumber for the raised beds was donated by Farrow Lumber in Cairo. SCC has donated plants.
“We have community organizations that help us out. That’s something we’re looking to continue and expand,” Garrett said.
An example
for othersThe Plant a Row, Watch COPE Grow Community Food Donation Garden has its own offshoot — The Pilot Garden: Cairo’s Food Donation Garden. The Cairo garden’s Facebook updates can be found under The Pilot Garden.
“Last year in Cairo, I got to see a lot transform into a thriving garden, a place where the community could come enjoy themselves and learn how to garden,” Rohling said.
A collaboration between Extension’s Master Gardeners and SNAP-Ed, in partnership with Southern Seven Health Department, the garden began last spring and yielded 700 pounds of vegetables over its initial three growing seasons.
“Southern Seven came to us after seeing what we were doing here,” Garrett said.
Cairo’s garden consists of 10 raised gardens, a pollinator garden and a sensory garden, all tended by volunteers.
“What our volunteers in Cairo are finding is that it’s not as heavy lifting as what they think,” Johnson said. “Erin and Kim have a good system they learned while working in Cairo to show the work that needs to be done to keep the garden maintained.”
Room to growWith the size of the new lot and the layout of the raised gardens, the COPE garden has “empty space with potential to expand, but we need to see the community support,” said Garrett, who’d like to add more raised beds and a hand-washing station to the site.
Updates on the garden will be on its Facebook page — Plant A Row Watch It Grow.
“Our biggest challenge is getting the commitments of volunteers to come out and help,” Johnson said.
“That’s where Metropolis is rich enough in civic organizations. We’ve got to be more diligent in working with them and getting weeks assigned so people know what they can come out and do. Erin’s done a fantastic job coordinating everything, overcoming obstacles. We have high expectations we’ll see a lot of growth here. We’ve got room for additional beds. We’ll see how the community reacts to this. If we get a good commitment, we’ve got room to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.