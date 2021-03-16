New initiative helps PTHS faculty, staff destress, boost morale

Faculty and school staff have faced a lot of stress since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. Teachers not only have to teach students in the classroom and online, but they also have to deal with changing schedules, keeping students as close to grade-level as possible and worrying about the students who are having problems in the classroom or at home.
Pile that on top of the usual stress inducements of being a teacher or staff member and other stressers of everyday life, and that can bring on serious mental health issues.
Paducah Tilghman High School has a program called “Storm Chasers,” and it gives PTHS faculty and staff a means to reduce what is called secondary traumatic stress.
PTHS Principal Allison Stieg explained the program to the Paducah Independent School District Board at its meeting on Monday. Secondary traumatic stress, or STS, is the emotional duress that faculty and staff feel when they hear about traumatic events from the students. It’s more than the effect that COVID-19 has had on people wanting to get back to normal life.
Special education teacher Erin Morehead told the board that the effect of secondary traumatic stress is similar to what health care professionals and first responders often feel from the stress of their jobs and the people they serve.
Morehead said that STS is not burnout and gave an example of how it affects teachers and staff.
She said that on top of the usual stressers inherent in teaching, for example, a teacher or staff member may hear of a parent that they had a good rapport with dying from COVID-19 or hear about a student who doesn’t have running water to bathe or enough food to eat at home or hear from a student who is afraid of a family member or is being abused.
“Those are all examples of STS,” she said. “They’re hard to hear; they’re hard to deal with, and it tears us up inside. … It occurs because the brain is trying to protect us by staying highly alert, and while in this high alert stage, we get into a condition like depression or loneliness or fatigue.
“We understand that no teacher or staff member can do their work while this is going on.”
Stieg and Morehead were joined at the board meeting by members of the Storm Chasers team, including science teacher Jared Wynne, family consumer science teacher Amy Box, physical education teacher Ben Seig, Dean of Students Shonda Burrus and guidance counselor Casaundra Newsome and Rebecca Rogers.
Chris Johnson, who works with college and career planning at PTHS, is also on the team but was unable to attend the board meeting.
Stieg she first heard about an initiative from the University of Kentucky brought to the West Kentucky Education Cooperative and presented by Dr. Ginny Sprang, a professor in the UK College of Medicine in the Department of Psychiatry and the executive director of the UK Center on Trauma and Children.
“I thought, ‘First of all, as a principal, this is something that I need to grow, and I need to be able to do better for our faculty and staff,’ ” she said. “… I talked to our counselors and Ms. Burrus and said, ‘Is this something you think our staff could use or learn from or benefit from at Paducah Tilghman?’ and they all said, ‘Yes.’ ”
Stieg said people may think that the stress is all about COVID-19, but it’s not.
“This has nothing to do with COVID,” she told the board. “COVID has added stress to everybody, of course — and what we’re doing is going to help with some of this — but basically, it’s what we deal with every day as educators and dealing with students that bring in their stress, and then, our teachers deal with that stress and become stressed themselves.
“It’s just like the old saying that on an airplane, you’ve got to put on your own oxygen mask before you put your kid’s on. I’ve always been a firm believer that in the classroom, if our teachers aren’t happy … we’re not going to be able to educate our students.”
After Stieg spoke to the school’s faculty and staff, they started the program on Feb. 24 and came up with ways to help relieve some of the stress.
The faculty and staff get together and do things that help relieve stress like play music that they bring, play PTHS bingo or have a school scavenger hunt or do arts and crafts.
“Our goal is to boost our staff’s morale,” Seig told the board. “These are things that we’re doing: What am I doing physically? What am I doing emotionally? What am I doing for others?
“We all have to have this. Amy (Box) and I worked on this a little bit about what we’re doing for our staff. It’s OK to decompress. It’s OK to leave work at work so that when we go home, we’re being a part of our family.”
Stieg told media after the meeting that the program has provided a marked change in the faculty and staff.
“It has been phenomenal,” she said. “I am so excited about who wanted to be a part of it. The faculty and staff have received it very, very well.
“We’ve done some fun things. During (non-traditional instruction) Wednesday, we take a 30-minute break and we’ve done some old-school kickball and we’ve done some dodgeball.”
The faculty and staff also get the benefit of other resources through the initiative.
“We’ve given them some resources through our insurance for actual mental health counseling,” Stieg said. “We’ve paired them up with buddies so they can have somebody to talk to.
“It’s really just helped boost morale so much here at a very difficult time.”
